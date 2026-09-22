Property of unknown value destroyed as dawn fire hits Hill School in Eldoret

Property of unknown value was destroyed after a fire broke out at Hill School in Eldoret at around 5am, affecting a dormitory used by about 340 Form Three and Four students.

The blaze was contained and no injuries were reported, according to the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

“All students were in morning preps at the time,” the agency said, meaning the students were not inside the affected dormitory when the fire started.

KRCS said it was coordinating the response with the Uasin Gishu County Coordinator, police, the fire brigade and members of the local community.

“Psychosocial support is being provided to affected students, alongside a rapid needs assessment to establish the extent of damage and inform the appropriate course of action,” KRCS said.

The ongoing assessment is expected to determine the extent of the damage and guide the response and support needed by the affected school community.

KRCS said its teams remained in contact with the relevant authorities and community members as efforts to assess the situation at the school continued.