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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

schools

Education ministry to shut fake schools in ghost students purge
Education and Career

Education ministry to shut fake schools in ghost students purge

CS Ogamba said the ministry has uncovered serious irregularities through an ongoing national audit of learners and schools, which is 75 per cent complete. He revealed that about 50,000 students listed in the system do not actually exist, adding that more discrepancies are still being uncovered.

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35,000 schools to lead Kenya’s 100 million tree drive
News

35,000 schools to lead Kenya’s 100 million tree drive

Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi called on Kenyans to take part in the campaign by going back to their former primary schools to plant trees and clean up the environment under the theme, ‘Turudi Primo: Tu-kadonate Fruit Trees na Ku-clean Environment’.

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Most Kenyan schools remain uninsured against disasters, report finds
Business

Most Kenyan schools remain uninsured against disasters, report finds

The report highlights that out of 46,322 schools registered nationwide by the end of 2023, only 6,784 had any form of insurance, representing just 14.6 per cent. Among the insured schools, 2,018 are primary schools (29.75 per cent), 3,422 are secondary schools (50.44 per cent), while 1,344 schools could not be categorised due to incomplete insurer data.

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