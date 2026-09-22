Property of unknown value destroyed as dawn fire hits Hill School in Eldoret
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
Chief Principal Jane Njuguna told the committee that the Sh1 million remained invested in the NSE and generated income for the school.
AFC-M23 said the preliminary number of deaths had reached 24, including 19 girls and five boys. Another 29 people were undergoing treatment at medical facilities in the area, with 21 of them admitted to intensive care.
The warning comes as the world marks the International Day to Protect Education from Attack on Wednesday, September 9, with UNESCO calling for stronger measures to ensure that schools remain safe spaces even during war and other crises
The ministry said it had directed Regional Directors of Education, County Directors of Education and Sub-County Directors of Education to ensure schools comply with the approved academic calendar.
Principal Rufina Nkonge said the gathering marks the school's first prayer day since learning resumed after the institution reopened in phases on July 2.
The schools asked parents to look out for swollen and painful salivary glands, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and pain while chewing or swallowing. They also advised that children with such symptoms should remain at home until they are examined by a medical professional.
The verification comes as KNEC intensifies preparations for the administration of assessments under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), where continuous assessment contributes to a learner’s final score.
The essays explored themes including the impact of substance abuse on academic performance, peer pressure and social media, the role of schools in creating drug-free environments, strategies for resisting drug use, and the responsibilities of parents and communities
The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) said school uniforms are an important part of a school's character and should not be replaced with a standard national design.
Governor Abdullswamad Sharrif Nassir directed that the exercise take effect immediately, covering all public and private learning institutions, including primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and vocational training centres across the county.
According to the checklist, institutions must only use vehicles that are in good mechanical condition and ensure drivers assigned to school transport are qualified. The authority also directed that all buses must have functioning safety belts for passengers.
In a statement issued on Thursday, December 18, KNEC said the certificates were sent to all schools nationwide using Sub-County Directors of Education as the main distribution channel. Candidates were advised to contact the schools where they sat their examinations to obtain the certificates.
According to the report by the Auditor General, the extra charges went far beyond what schools are allowed to collect, with some families paying between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000, and in extreme cases up to Sh1.2 million for different school projects.
During his visit to Litein Boys’ High School in Kericho County on Monday, Ogamba said the Ministry of Education would not allocate public funds to rebuild infrastructure ruined by learners, warning that parents would shoulder the cost to discourage similar unrest in future.
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba on Wednesday said the directive is aimed at protecting children and ensuring compliance with established school schedules.
CS Ogamba said the ministry has uncovered serious irregularities through an ongoing national audit of learners and schools, which is 75 per cent complete. He revealed that about 50,000 students listed in the system do not actually exist, adding that more discrepancies are still being uncovered.
Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi called on Kenyans to take part in the campaign by going back to their former primary schools to plant trees and clean up the environment under the theme, ‘Turudi Primo: Tu-kadonate Fruit Trees na Ku-clean Environment’.
The series of closures and protests highlight a worrying pattern of disorder in schools, with education authorities now facing mounting pressure to establish the causes and put measures in place to restore stability in learning institutions.
The report highlights that out of 46,322 schools registered nationwide by the end of 2023, only 6,784 had any form of insurance, representing just 14.6 per cent. Among the insured schools, 2,018 are primary schools (29.75 per cent), 3,422 are secondary schools (50.44 per cent), while 1,344 schools could not be categorised due to incomplete insurer data.
Local officials said 365 students and community members reported stomach pain, diarrhoea, and headaches after eating a meal distributed to several schools in the town.
The fund is intended to improve facilities such as classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and provide schools with essential learning resources.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that only Sh16,900 is being released annually per student, far below the Sh22,244 figure that school heads had been told to expect.
The Education Stakeholders Association of Kenya has expressed concern over the growing number of school closures triggered by protest-related fears.
The massive reduction, enforced by the National Treasury, threatens to cripple key programmes and services at the heart of the education system.