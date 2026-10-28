Kenya moves to tighten anti-doping laws ahead of 2028 World Athletics Championships

Kenyan athletes have been urged to embrace clean competition and avoid performance-enhancing drugs, with lawmakers warning that doping threatens the country's sporting reputation ahead of the 2028 World Athletics Championships.

The call was made by National Assembly's Sports and Culture Committee Chairperson Daniel Wanyama during the final day of public participation on the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Uasin-Gishu County.

Wanyama said the proposed law would help align Kenya's anti-doping framework with international requirements and reduce the risk of the country facing sanctions or a ban from international competitions.

“Today we are here and the public have come and participated in enriching this Bill, which is in draft form. The views we have gotten here were very necessary because it is the area that has the greatest number of athletes. Going forward as far as we are concerned, Kenya is going to be without issues of doping since this law will deter agents, coaches and even the sportsmen themselves from engaging in the menace,” Wanyama stated on Tuesday.

Former long-distance runner and two-time gold medallist Moses Tanui supported the proposed legislation, saying it addresses longstanding concerns over athletes being punished for doping violations while coaches and agents allegedly involved in the offences escape accountability.

Tanui urged athletes to avoid shortcuts and instead rely on disciplined training, adequate rest and proper nutrition to achieve success.

“I want to appreciate the government for doing something we have been waiting for many years. We’ve been complaining about why athletes are the only ones being subjected to punishment. I am happy with the Bill it has captured and provided punishment for everyone involved. Now there is no room for dopers,” he said.

He added that athletes should work hard and win competitions fairly, citing the demanding training routines that contributed to his success during his competitive career.

“Everyone should but in the hard work and win their races fairly. During our time we trained hard up to 300k a week and that’s what gave us our win,” Tanui said.

However, the public participation exercise also raised questions about protecting athletes' rights and ensuring fairness in the enforcement of anti-doping regulations.

Eldoret-based footballer Collins Bitolo sought clarification on how the proposed law would protect athletes from wrongful accusations, unfair suspensions and penalties imposed without a fair hearing.

He also called for provisions allowing athletes to challenge doping test results and appeal decisions before an independent body at an affordable cost.

“What safeguards in the Bill will ensure that the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) operates independently, transparently and without political interference or conflicts of interest?” Bitolo asked.

Sports journalist Benard Rotich proposed tougher penalties for individuals found guilty of doping, drawing comparisons between Kenya and Ethiopia. He argued that fines alone might not adequately deter repeat offenders and called for prison sentences for those convicted.

The Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. It seeks to promote fair competition, safeguard athletes' health and rights, and strengthen integrity in Kenyan sports.

The proposed amendments cover the functions and independence of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, athlete testing procedures, investigations into doping offences, dispute resolution mechanisms and penalties for violations.

Following the conclusion of public participation, the committee will prepare its report before tabling it in the National Assembly for debate.

The proposed reforms come as Kenya seeks to strengthen its anti-doping safeguards and protect its standing in international athletics ahead of major global competitions.