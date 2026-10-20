Eldoret comes alive as Kenyans arrive overnight for Mashujaa Day celebrations

Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret witnessed a steady influx of spectators late Monday as hundreds of Kenyans settled in for the night ahead of Tuesday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, with residents from across the North Rift and other parts of the country arriving early to secure spots for the national ceremony.

The gathering on October 19, 2026, saw families, groups of young people and other members of the public occupy the stands and open spaces around the stadium as anticipation grew ahead of the October 20 event. Some spectators opted to remain at the venue overnight, hoping to get a clear view of the celebrations.

The turnout brought together residents from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties, which are jointly hosting this year’s national event. Visitors from other parts of Kenya also made their way to Eldoret, adding to the growing crowds at the venue.

The early arrivals came as the town prepared to welcome national leaders, invited guests and members of the public for the annual occasion dedicated to recognising Kenyans who have contributed to the country's history, independence and development.

Last-minute preparations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium

As the number of spectators increased, organisers continued working to get the stadium ready for the expected crowds. Final arrangements were being made across the facility, even as construction and improvement work remained ongoing.

The stadium's upgrade project is reported to be approximately 80 per cent complete. Government officials have, however, indicated that the outstanding work will not interfere with the venue's ability to host the national celebrations.

To create room for more attendees, additional seating areas have been set up outside the main stands. Large screens have also been installed to give spectators beyond the main viewing areas an opportunity to watch the proceedings.

Workers remained active around the grounds and other parts of the facility under floodlights, with rehearsals and other preparations continuing into the night.

Despite the unfinished work in some sections, the venue continued receiving people eager to witness the national event. The arrangements are intended to help accommodate the expected attendance while allowing the remaining preparations to proceed.

Eldoret's selection as the host city has also brought attention to the region's contribution to Kenyan athletics. The area is known for producing some of the country's leading athletes, adding a sporting connection to the national celebrations.

Through the joint hosting arrangement, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties have taken on a shared role in preparing for the event and welcoming visitors to the North Rift.

The increasing number of people at the stadium prompted security personnel to maintain a presence around the facility as spectators continued arriving throughout Monday evening.

Officers helped direct visitors around the venue while preparations for Tuesday's programme continued. Some people moved between different sections of the grounds, while others chose available spaces where they could wait until the ceremony began.

Organisers appealed to members of the public to comply with security instructions and make their way to the venue early. The guidance was aimed at helping manage entry and movement as more people gathered in anticipation of the celebrations.

The growing attendance also presented organisers with the task of coordinating large numbers of spectators while ensuring that final arrangements were completed in time.

With visitors arriving from different parts of the country, security teams and event officials continued overseeing activities around the stadium as Eldoret prepared for the national gathering.

North Rift counties share hosting role

Mashujaa Day is celebrated annually on October 20 to recognise Kenyans whose efforts have helped shape the country's independence, development and progress.

For the 2026 celebrations, Eldoret will host the main ceremony under an arrangement involving Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

The three neighbouring counties share cultural links and a strong association with Kenya's sporting achievements. Their joint involvement has placed the North Rift region in the spotlight as preparations for the national event reach their final stage.

The ceremony is expected to bring together national leaders, invited guests and members of the public for a day dedicated to honouring the people whose contributions have helped shape Kenya.

The crowds that gathered at Kipchoge Keino Stadium on Monday night provided an early indication of the interest surrounding this year's event. While workers continued attending to the remaining tasks and security officers managed the movement of spectators, many people had already taken their positions in readiness for Tuesday's celebrations.

Eldoret now stands at the centre of the national occasion, with the three host counties preparing to welcome the country for the annual tribute to Kenya's heroes.