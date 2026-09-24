Mbobu murder: Two boda boda riders arrested as DCI widens probe

Detectives investigating the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu have arrested two boda boda riders suspected of helping a police officer believed to have taken part in the killing.

The latest suspect, Noah Kipkirui Langat, was arrested on Thursday, September 24, 2026, on suspicion of conducting surveillance on Mbobu before the lawyer was fatally shot along Magadi Road on September 9, 2025.

His arrest follows that of Nicholas Lemiso Naula, who is suspected of ferrying Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot, the alleged gunman, to and from the scene.

Langat's arrest brings the number of suspects in custody to three, following the earlier arrest of Cheruiyot.

Detectives are now pursuing other people suspected of playing a role in what they believe was a planned killing.

Mbobu, who previously chaired the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, was shot at about 5.30pm on September 9, 2025, while driving towards his home in Karen. Investigators said he was being followed before the attack.

The case gained fresh momentum after detectives obtained information from suspects held in connection with the July 29, 2026, murder of psychologist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The information allegedly led detectives to Cheruiyot, a police officer attached to Nairobi Area. Investigators later recovered a Ceska pistol that had been issued to him on the day Mbobu was killed.

The firearm was subjected to ballistic examination, with the DCI saying the results confirmed that it had been used in the shooting. The finding formed part of the evidence linking Cheruiyot to the killing.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin said detectives had made a major breakthrough following a year-long investigation.

He said Cheruiyot had been identified and arrested on suspicion of being the person who shot Mbobu.

“As part of the ongoing investigations, detectives today recovered the Ceska pistol that had been issued to the suspect at the time of the incident. Ballistic examination has since confirmed that the firearm was indeed used in the shooting that claimed the life of Lawyer Mbobu. The finding provides a significant forensic breakthrough in the investigation and further strengthens the evidentiary trail being assembled by detectives,” he said.

The DCI also said Inspector Kenneth Sang, who remains at large, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Rose Mbithe.

Mbithe is in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill.

Mbobu had represented Mutiso's husband, Prof David Ndetei, in legal proceedings. Investigators are examining a possible connection between the two cases as they seek to establish the motive and wider network behind the killings.

Following the latest developments, the DCI deployed specialised investigators from its Homicide Directorate alongside forensic experts to examine the circumstances surrounding Mbobu's death and establish how the attack was planned and executed.

Detectives are now pursuing additional leads as they seek to identify other people suspected of involvement, including those alleged to have planned, facilitated or carried out the killing.