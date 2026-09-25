Motorcycle used to ferry gunman in lawyer Mbobu murder recovered

Detectives investigating the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu have recovered a motorcycle allegedly used to ferry the suspected gunman to and from the scene of the fatal shooting.

The recovery marks another development in the investigation following the arrest of three suspects, including Nicholas Lemiso Naula, a boda boda rider suspected of transporting the gunman on the day of the attack.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Naula told detectives during interrogation that he was riding motorcycle registration number KMGL 516L when Mbobu was shot on September 9, 2025.

Detectives subsequently launched efforts to trace the motorcycle and establish its movements before locating it through a succession of owners.

The motorcycle was recovered and escorted to the Homicide Offices for further examination as investigators continued piecing together events surrounding the lawyer’s killing.

When the motorcycle was presented to Naula, the suspect positively identified it as the one he had used to transport the suspected gunman during the attack.

The DCI said the recovery had provided investigators with another piece of evidence as they continued to reconstruct the events leading to Mbobu’s death.

“The recovery adds another crucial piece to the growing body of evidence being assembled by detectives,” the DCI said.

The development follows the arrest of the suspected gunman and two boda boda riders in connection with the case.

Detectives have also recovered other motorcycles allegedly used during the attack, including one believed to have been used to transport the gunman and another allegedly used to trail the victim.

The latest recovery is expected to help investigators establish the movements of the suspects before and after the shooting as they seek to determine the full circumstances surrounding the killing.

“With every new piece of evidence, detectives are steadily reconstructing the chain of events surrounding Lawyer Mbobu’s murder,” the DCI said.

The investigation is also focused on identifying all individuals suspected to have been involved in the killing and determining their respective roles.

The DCI said its focus remains on establishing the circumstances of the murder and bringing those suspected of responsibility to justice.

Mbobu’s killing has remained under investigation as detectives follow leads relating to the suspected gunman and the individuals allegedly involved in transporting him and tracking the victim.