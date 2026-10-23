Sancho Kibutu returns to US custody after 13 years as fugitive

Thirteen years after failing to appear in court for sentencing over a fatal road crash in California, Kenyan national Sancho Kibutu has been extradited to the United States, where he is expected to face the sentence linked to his conviction for driving under the influence.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed that Kibutu was handed over to American officials in Nairobi before being flown to California to face the next stage of the case.

The transfer followed a formal request from the United States Department of Justice, submitted through the US Embassy in Nairobi. The process involved the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other government agencies, with the extradition carried out through the Kenyan courts.

“The extradition process, facilitated by the DPP and other agencies through the Kenyan courts, lasted four weeks,” the ODPP said.

Kibutu, who is also known as Sancho Kibuto or Njoroge Kibuto, had been wanted by American authorities since 2013, when he failed to return to court after being convicted. The Superior Court of California, County of Madera, found him guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on September 19, 2013.

His failure to appear for sentencing led to the issuance of a bench warrant on October 28, 2013, leaving the case unresolved for more than a decade.

The ODPP said Kibutu was eventually arrested in Nairobi on September 9, 2026, after extradition proceedings were initiated between Kenya and the United States.

The conviction arose from a crash along Golden State Boulevard in California. According to court records cited by the prosecution agency, Kibutu was 32 at the time and crossed a double yellow line before his vehicle collided with another car.

"Court records indicate that Kibutu, then aged 32, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle," the office said.

The crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old passenger travelling in the other vehicle. The driver and two additional occupants were injured in the collision.

Although convicted over the incident, Kibutu failed to attend court for sentencing and remained beyond the reach of US authorities until his arrest in Kenya more than 12 years later.

His extradition was made possible after American authorities sought Kenya's assistance in securing his return to the United States. The request was handled through the country's legal system before he was transferred to US custody.

The ODPP said the case reflected Kenya's cooperation with other countries in pursuing individuals required to answer for criminal offences abroad.

“The extradition underscores the DPP's commitment to facilitating international cooperation in criminal justice,” the statement said.

The agency further said such arrangements help ensure that people wanted by foreign jurisdictions are brought before the appropriate authorities in accordance with the law.

With Kibutu now in American custody, the next step is his appearance before the relevant California court for sentencing arising from the fatal crash. His transfer ends the lengthy period during which he remained outside the United States after his conviction.