DCI details Dennis Osiemo’s death in Narumoru custody as IPOA takes over probe

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken over investigations into the death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo, who was found dead in a cell at Narumoru Police Station shortly before he was scheduled to appear in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Tuesday that Osiemo died on Sunday, September 20, two days after detectives arrested him in Kisii in connection with an assault case.

According to the DCI, Osiemo had been sought over an incident reported at Narumoru Police Station on July 2, 2026, involving allegations of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The suspect was accused of attacking a former employer at her home and stabbing her several times before fleeing the scene. The woman reported the matter to police and was admitted to Tumutumu Hospital, where she spent nine days.

The DCI said the complainant later raised concerns about the handling of the case with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Nanyuki.

Following the concerns, the ODPP directed that the DCI take over the investigation. The case file was subsequently forwarded to the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), Kieni East, on September 3.

Detectives traced Osiemo to Kisii, where they said he had been hiding.

“With the assistance of the SCCIO, Masaba North, DCI officers from Kieni East arrested Osiemo in Kisii on 18 September 2026,” the statement said.

He was first booked at Keroka Police Station as arrangements were made for his collection by DCI officers from Kieni East. He was later transferred to Narumoru Police Station and booked there on September 19.

The DCI said Osiemo was processed and his statement recorded on the same day before he was returned to the cells.

According to the agency, he appeared to be in normal condition at the time.

His appearance in court had been scheduled for Monday, September 21, in connection with the assault case.

However, the DCI said officers discovered him dead in his cell on Sunday.

“On Sunday, 20 September 2026, Osiemo was found hanging from the ventilation grills inside the police cell at Narumoru Police Station,” the DCI said.

The scene was processed in the presence of IPOA officers, senior police officers and one of Osiemo’s relatives.

His body was later taken to Narumoru mortuary, where it was to remain pending an autopsy.

The DCI said IPOA would lead the investigation into the circumstances of the death, with the agency committing to cooperate with the oversight body.

“The investigation into the death has been taken over by IPOA. The DCI will accord the Authority full cooperation,” the statement said.

The agency also sent condolences to Osiemo’s family and friends, while assuring the public that investigations would seek to establish what happened while he was in custody.

The DCI urged the public to await findings from the independent investigation and cautioned against relying on unverified accounts circulating on social media.

“The public is urged to rely on verified official information and to await the outcome of the independent investigation, rather than draw conclusions from unverified claims circulating on social media,” it said.