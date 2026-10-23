Kitui MCA arrested over alleged phone thefts in Nairobi CBD

A Kitui County MCA has been arrested in Nairobi following investigations into three reported mobile phone theft incidents in the Central Business District, with detectives also pursuing an outstanding arrest warrant against him in an earlier theft case.

Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the elected representative for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward, was apprehended along Mfangano Street by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station after investigators acted on intelligence linking him to the reported incidents.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Friday, October 23, 2026 said the cases under investigation were reported in August and September 2026. Detectives had been tracking leads in the incidents before moving in to arrest the ward representative.

Investigators also used CCTV footage to identify Musyoka in connection with the reported cases. The recordings helped detectives establish his alleged involvement in the incidents that prompted the investigation.

However, the phone theft allegations are not the only legal matter facing the MCA. The DCI disclosed that he is also wanted in a separate case before the Makadara Law Courts after failing to appear in court following his release on bond.

According to the agency, an arrest warrant remains outstanding in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024, in which Musyoka had been charged with stealing. His failure to attend court after being released on bond led to the warrant being issued.

Following his latest arrest, Musyoka was placed in custody as detectives processed him ahead of his expected arraignment. The DCI did not provide further details on the specific circumstances surrounding the three reported phone theft incidents.

The agency maintained that suspects must face the legal process regardless of their public positions or standing in society.

The DCI further urged members of the public to help investigators by sharing information that could assist in tackling crime. Those wishing to report suspected criminal activity anonymously can call the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or send information through WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The agency continues to use the slogan #FichuaKwaDCI to encourage the public to report information, assuring potential informants that they can do so anonymously.