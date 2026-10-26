Sh6.7m mistake: Man arrested for spending money mistakenly credited to account

Detectives have arrested a man accused of spending Sh6.7 million that was mistakenly credited to his bank account.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday, Dickson Yiaile Sitei was arrested on Saturday, October 24, on Lantana Road in Westlands, Nairobi, after the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit investigated the case.

The DCI said the money was erroneously transferred to Sitei’s account on November 18, 2025, during the processing of 74 electronic payments by a company.

The company had intended to pay Sitei Sh72,000 in rent for its Suswa shop. However, a processing error also saw Sh6,744,354 meant for another company credited to his account.

Investigators say Sitei allegedly spent the money despite efforts by the company to recover the funds.

"When the company sought to reclaim its funds, Sitei didn’t just acknowledge the windfall; he allegedly spent the excess cash with no remorse," DCI said.

The case was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which recommended charges of intentionally withholding an erroneously delivered payment and money laundering.

The DCI has warned members of the public against keeping or spending money mistakenly deposited into their accounts, saying such funds must be returned and that deliberate withholding could lead to prosecution.