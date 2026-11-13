DCI expert finds signs of forgery in Tob Cohen estate documents

A forensic examination of documents linked to slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen has raised fresh questions about the authenticity of signatures used in connection with his estate, with a DCI expert telling the High Court that some of the disputed documents showed evidence of manipulation.

Superintendent John Muinde, a document examiner attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, testified that signatures attributed to Cohen on two documents did not match his genuine handwriting, pointing to an attempt by another person to imitate them.

The findings also cast doubt on letters allegedly signed by Cohen seeking the withdrawal of an assault case against his widow, Sarah Wairimu, as well as documents forming part of the wider dispute surrounding his estate.

Appearing as the prosecution's 27th witness before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera High Court, Muinde said investigating officer Clement Mwangi had instructed him to establish whether the signatures on the exhibits were made by the same person and whether the documents had been altered.

The examiner said he compared the disputed signatures with samples obtained from 12 documents known to have been signed by Cohen during his lifetime, including bank records and cheques.

His analysis revealed differences in handwriting patterns, including tremors, pen movements, connecting strokes, the angle of writing and the positioning of dots.

"After examining and comparing the questioned signatures with known samples of Cohen's handwriting, I found that two documents, identified as P1 and P2, were photocopies showing evidence of manipulation," he told the court.

Muinde explained that the irregular movements on the questioned signatures suggested that whoever signed them was attempting to reproduce Cohen's handwriting rather than writing naturally.

He said the genuine samples used in the comparison were suitable for forensic examination and showed no evidence of disguise.

"One, there was evidence of tremor on questioned signatures as compared to known Tob Cohen," he testified.

"Also on initial and terminal stocks, slant of the pen, in terms of connecting strokes and placement of the dots. That convinced me that whoever appended the copies is a different person."

He further maintained that the comparison between the photocopies and Cohen's original known signatures revealed inconsistencies.

"I also compared photocopied P1 and P2 with original known signatures of Tob Cohen and found dissimilarities," he testified.

The examiner cautioned that photocopies presented challenges in forensic document analysis because they could be manipulated, making it difficult to establish the original characteristics of the handwriting.

He told the court that he signed his forensic examination report on February 4, 2021, detailing the findings from his analysis.

The disputed letters included three documents dated July 20, 2019, allegedly authored by Cohen and addressed to the Officer Commanding Stations (OCSs) at Parklands and Spring Valley police stations.

The letters sought the withdrawal of an assault case against Wairimu. Another was addressed to the late Senior Counsel Judy Thongori, asking her to withdraw a divorce case she had filed against Wairimu on Cohen's behalf.

Muinde's testimony came barely a day after Cohen's former lawyer, Geoffrey Chege Kirundi, told the same court that his law firm had prepared the businessman's last will.

Kirundi said he was familiar with Cohen's signature through years of professional dealings and personal interaction, raising questions about a separate succession document dated April 30, 2019, which allegedly carried the businessman's signature.

He told the court that the signature on the succession document did not resemble the one he had encountered on documents signed by Cohen at his law firm.

The competing accounts have placed the authenticity of documents connected to Cohen's estate under scrutiny as the prosecution presents evidence in the murder trial against Wairimu.

Cohen disappeared from his Kitisuru home in July 2019. His decomposed body was discovered on September 13, 2019, inside an underground water tank at the property.

Wairimu is facing trial over his murder.