Four arrested, 15 suspected stolen phones recovered at Maseno University graduation

Police have arrested four suspects and recovered 15 mobile phones believed to have been stolen during Maseno University's graduation ceremony held at Siriba Campus.

The arrests were made on Friday, November 13, 2026, after officers attached to Maseno Police Station received intelligence about a group of individuals suspected of engaging in criminal activities within the university grounds.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers acted on the information and intercepted four suspects who were operating suspiciously within the university compound.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of 15 assorted mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from graduation attendees.

"The officers received intelligence regarding a group of suspicious individuals operating within the university grounds," the police said.

"Acting swiftly, they intercepted and conducted a thorough search on four suspects, resulting in the recovery of 15 assorted mobile phones."

The suspects were arrested and escorted to Maseno Police Station, where they were placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

Police said the recovered mobile phones had been secured at the station as exhibits as investigations into the incident continued.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns during major public gatherings, where large crowds can provide opportunities for criminals to target unsuspecting attendees.

Graduation ceremonies attract students, parents, relatives and other visitors, often creating busy environments in which personal belongings can be vulnerable to theft.

However, the police statement did not disclose the identities of the suspects or provide details about how the recovered phones were allegedly stolen.

It also did not indicate whether any of the affected graduates or visitors had reported losing their phones during the ceremony.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting members of the public and maintaining security during public events.

"The National Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Kenyans, residents and visitors," the statement said.

Police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and volunteer information that could help officers prevent and investigate criminal activities.

The service encouraged anyone who notices suspicious behaviour to report it at the nearest police post or station.

Members of the public can also contact the police through emergency numbers 999 and 911.

Additionally, information can be shared with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 under the #FichuaKwaDCI initiative or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The police said cooperation between security agencies and the public remains important in identifying suspected criminals and preventing crime.

The four suspects are expected to be processed before being presented in court, while the 15 recovered mobile phones remain in police custody as exhibits.