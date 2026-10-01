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MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
The MP called on security agencies to intensify operations in the region and ensure accountability
Mama Ida acknowledged the deep sorrow felt by people across the country but stressed that grief should not lead to unrest.