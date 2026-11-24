Israel has approved the return of Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv nearly two months after a violent mid-air confrontation involving the airline's crew forced the Emirati carrier to suspend operations, with the resumption now awaiting final security clearance.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev authorised the airline's return on Monday, November 23, 2026, allowing it to begin preparations to restore its Dubai-Tel Aviv route after investigations and security discussions between Israeli and Emirati officials.

However, the approval does not mean flights will resume immediately, as Israeli security authorities must first assess the safety measures introduced by the airline before granting permission for operations to restart.

According to The Times of Israel, the decision followed a visit to Dubai by a delegation of senior Israeli security officials and Transportation Ministry representatives, who held discussions with Emirati aviation officials.

The delegation, led by Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben-Zaken, briefed Regev on the measures Flydubai had introduced following the September incident.

"The delegation today presented Regev with the steps the company has taken in the wake of the incident," the Transportation Ministry said in a statement.

"As a result, Regev approved the return of flydubai, subject to clearance from security authorities."

The ministry described the decision as a major step towards restoring direct air connections between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, while increasing travel options for passengers.

"The move is a significant step toward restoring air connectivity between Israel and the UAE and expanding flight options for passengers," the ministry added.

Flydubai halted its Tel Aviv services on September 30, 2026, following a violent confrontation aboard a Boeing 737 Max 8 operating flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Israel.

The aircraft was forced to make an emergency diversion to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia after an alleged attack by the Omani national serving as co-pilot against the captain, Smit Machchhar, an Indian national.

The co-pilot reportedly attempted to overpower the captain and take control of the aircraft, raising fears that the plane could be deliberately crashed while carrying passengers and crew.

Machchhar was stabbed during the confrontation, with several passengers reportedly stepping in to help contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

The aircraft eventually landed in Tabuk, where Saudi authorities arrested the co-pilot.

Most of those on board were Israeli nationals returning home from the United Arab Emirates, making the incident a major security concern for Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later accused the co-pilot of attempting to crash the aircraft and attacking its captain, describing the incident as an attempted attack against Israelis.

The confrontation also raised questions about how the co-pilot had been cleared to operate an international passenger flight despite the allegations surrounding his conduct.

Investigators were also expected to examine possible security failures and whether the incident was connected to a wider plan targeting Israeli passengers.

The emergency occurred a day after Netanyahu warned of possible attacks ahead of Israel's October 27 parliamentary elections, further heightening concerns over the country's security situation.

Following the incident, Flydubai suspended its Tel Aviv operations as investigations continued. Israeli airlines also halted flights to Dubai, disrupting direct air travel between the two countries.

The suspension left Etihad Airways, which operates flights to Abu Dhabi, as the only carrier maintaining air connections between Israel and the UAE, according to The Times of Israel.

The disruption reduced travel options along an important regional aviation route used by business travellers, tourists and passengers connecting through the Gulf.

Regev's approval is expected to pave the way for Flydubai to restore its services and provide passengers with additional options for travelling between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

The Transportation Ministry expects the airline to resume flights within one or two weeks, although the timeline will depend on the outcome of the security assessment.

Israeli authorities must first establish that the measures presented by Flydubai adequately address the concerns raised by the September incident before the airline can restart its operations.

The planned return would restore another direct air link between Israel and the UAE after nearly two months of disrupted services.