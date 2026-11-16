Three charged over alleged Sh5.8 million hotel and travel fraud

Three suspects have been charged with conspiracy to defraud a complainant of Sh5.8 million in an alleged scam involving hotel reservations, travel arrangements and related payments.

Purvis Gaitho Maina, Davies Matasa Ochami and Agnes Seyian Mejooli are accused of conspiring to obtain the money from Zipporah Kemuma Nyaberi by falsely claiming it was needed to facilitate hotel accommodation bookings, travel arrangements and Dubai transit-related expenses for purported travellers destined for Kenya.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences were committed jointly with another person already before the court, on diverse dates between May 5 and July 8, 2025.

Besides the conspiracy to defraud charge, each suspect faces a separate count of money laundering.

The prosecution alleges that the three knowingly engaged in transactions involving suspected proceeds of crime, receiving the money through their respective mobile phone numbers.

Maina is accused of receiving Sh101,780, Ochami Sh248,260, while Mejooli allegedly received Sh341,000 in transactions said to constitute money laundering.

The three were arrested on November 13, 2026, in Voi Town, Taita Taveta County, before being presented before Senior Principal Magistrate Theresiah Nyangena, where they denied all the charges.

The court granted each accused person a bond of Sh2 million, with an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2026, for further directions.