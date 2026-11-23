Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has accepted an invitation from Somalia's President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to visit Somalia following bilateral talks in Kampala on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The invitation was extended by President Mohamud during his one-day official visit to Uganda, which was held at the invitation of Museveni. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security and efforts to restore lasting peace and stability in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

According to a joint communique issued after the meeting, Museveni accepted the invitation, with the dates of the proposed visit expected to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

Uganda and Somalia discuss fight against Al-Shabaab

The two Heads of State exchanged views on the political and security situation in Somalia and the region, emphasising the need to maintain peace, security and stability.

They commended the sacrifices made by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), bilateral troops, the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) in efforts to pacify the country and combat Al-Shabaab militants.

The leaders also paid tribute to soldiers from troop-contributing countries who have lost their lives or sustained injuries during operations against terrorism in Somalia.

They called for increased offensive operations against Al-Shabaab by AUSSOM and the Somali National Armed Forces, including the identification of alternative funding mechanisms to support and sustain military operations.

The two presidents further emphasised the need for adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for AUSSOM to consolidate security gains made under the mission and build on the achievements of its predecessors, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

They also called for stronger cooperation among troop-contributing countries to eliminate the threat posed by terrorism.

Beyond security cooperation, Museveni and Mohamud discussed measures to strengthen economic relations between Uganda and Somalia.

The two leaders welcomed resolutions reached during the mid-term review session of the Somalia-Uganda Joint Permanent Commission, Business Forum and Joint Exhibition held in Mogadishu between October 20 and 22, 2026.

The engagements resulted in the signing of the Mogadishu Declaration on the Business Forum and Joint Exhibition, held under the theme, "Harnessing Trade, Tourism, Investment Opportunities in Both Countries and Beyond."

The two countries also signed a Bilateral Labour Agreement and agreed on minutes on a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA).

The presidents further recalled an earlier decision to establish a Ugandan warehouse in Mogadishu to facilitate the distribution of Ugandan products in Somalia.

They also agreed to consider providing a port facility to support trade, business and investment between the two countries as soon as possible.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening regional integration through the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Union.

They called on the international community to continue supporting Somalia's government in strengthening state institutions, particularly the Somali Security Forces, to consolidate progress made in stabilising the country.

The presidents welcomed the logistical, operational and field support provided by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) towards stabilisation and security operations.