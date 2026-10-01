Ask for it in Parliament! Ruto tells Sifuna over Dangote deal

President William Ruto has told Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to follow Parliament’s procedures if he wants to access the agreement between the government and Dangote Group over the planned Sh2.2 trillion refinery in Lamu.

Ruto responded to the senator’s demand for the agreement by saying lawmakers already have a procedure they can use to compel the presentation of government deals before Parliament.

“I want to tell you, if you want the agreement, you know how it’s asked for at Parliament so that it’s brought,” Ruto said during a rally on Thursday.

Sifuna had raised concerns over the agreement during a Senate sitting, questioning why lawmakers had not been given access to the deal behind the major refinery project.

The senator also wanted Parliament to know what commitments the Kenyan government had made to facilitate the investment, arguing that development projects must remain subject to constitutional requirements and parliamentary oversight.

“As leaders of Linda Mwananchi, nobody is against development, but it must be within the confines of the values of the constitution,” Sifuna said.

“We are members of Parliament here and we haven't seen the agreement for that refinery. We don't know the commitments that this country has given for that refinery to be built.”

Ruto maintained that lawmakers seeking the agreement should use the process available within Parliament to have it presented.

The President also recalled the earlier challenges Dangote faced when he sought to establish a cement factory in Kenya.

He said the difficulties were eventually resolved and argued that similar hurdles should not be allowed to interfere with the latest investment by the Nigerian businessman.

Ruto said the focus should instead be on addressing challenges that arise around major investments and finding ways to ensure such projects move forward.

His remarks came on the day Kenya formally broke ground for the planned refinery, a project that has been valued at Sh2.2 trillion.

Dangote has said the facility will have the capacity to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day once completed.

The refinery is expected to supply Kenya and other markets in the East African region and forms part of a wider industrial development plan for Lamu.

The groundbreaking ceremony attracted several African leaders, highlighting the regional interest in the project.

Ruto has continued to support the Dangote investment, describing it as part of efforts to grow Kenya’s industrial base and improve energy security.

The project has nevertheless faced questions from a section of leaders and residents, particularly over land, compensation, public participation and the terms of the investment.

Separately, a court has directed that the status quo be maintained over parts of the land earmarked for the refinery after residents filed a petition challenging aspects of the project.