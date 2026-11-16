Ruto announces plans to display Turkana Boy fossil at Uhuru Park for public viewing

President William Ruto has announced plans to make the remains of Turkana Boy, one of the world's most significant early human fossils, accessible to the public at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Ruto said the remains, currently preserved in a vault at the National Museums of Kenya, would be moved to a public display site to allow visitors to view the ancient fossil, discovered in Turkana.

Speaking during the opening of the Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi on Monday, Ruto said the government wanted to make the remains available to visitors, although the display might not be ready during the delegates' current visit.

“At the moment, we have put it in a vault at our museum, but we want to make it available for visitors to see shortly,” he said.

The President said the remains would be brought to Uhuru Park, which is a few kilometres from the venue of the summit, to give the public an opportunity to learn about human origins.

“So it may not be this time round, but the next time you come, you will find the Turkana Boy, which is recorded by science as the remains of the first science of man on Earth, somewhere a few kilometres from here, but we will bring it to Uhuru Park so that you can go and see where we all came from,” Ruto said.

He made the announcement while welcoming parliamentarians and other delegates from across the world to Kenya for the summit, which brought together lawmakers to discuss ways of tackling hunger and malnutrition.

Ruto also encouraged the visitors to explore Nairobi's attractions, including the Nairobi National Park, which he said was only a short drive from their hotels.

“10 minutes drive from your hotel room is a national park with wild game,” he said, joking that visitors should be careful because lions sometimes get past the park's fence.

The President described Nairobi as a place of global significance, telling delegates that the city represented a shared human heritage.

“Whether you come from Europe, Asia, America, or wherever else, when you come to this city, we tell you welcome. This is where it all began,” he said.

Turkana Boy, also known as the Nariokotome Boy, is the fossilised skeleton of an early human ancestor discovered near Lake Turkana in 1984.

The nearly complete skeleton is estimated to be about 1.5 million years old and is widely regarded as one of the most important discoveries in the study of human evolution.