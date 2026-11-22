Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has expressed confidence that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna can defeat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, questioning Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's political calculations ahead of the next two election cycles.

In an interview on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Natembeya argued that opposition leaders should approach the 2027 presidential contest with confidence rather than assume Ruto's incumbency and access to State resources make him hard to defeat.

The governor said he would not have supported a proposal in which Sifuna would become the presidential candidate while another individual retained leadership of the political party, had the Linda Mwananchi team presented such an arrangement.

Natembeya used President Ruto's position in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to illustrate his argument, questioning why Sifuna should be expected to pursue the presidency without also leading the party.

He maintained that political leadership and presidential ambitions should not be separated through arrangements that could undermine an individual's authority within a political movement.

Natembeya further argued that political competition among individuals who have worked together or shared similar political backgrounds can sometimes create tensions, particularly when one person begins to rise above the others.

He observed that people who start their political journeys together may become uncomfortable when one of them advances to a higher leadership position, potentially creating obstacles to their ambitions.

“I believe that people can frustrate your ambition with your peers. Your classmates, you know, people you want to invest with, or if it's at work, like people that we began together as DOs, you know, they'll try to frustrate you, because when you rise, basically you are leaving them behind,” he said.

Natembeya also acknowledged that the 2027 presidential election would be highly competitive, given that Ruto would be seeking re-election as the sitting Head of State.

He noted that the President's access to State resources and the machinery of government could make the contest challenging for opposition candidates.

However, he questioned whether Babu's assessment of the 2027 political environment was informed by expectations about the 2032 succession race.

According to Natembeya, Babu's position suggested that Sifuna would struggle to defeat Ruto in 2027, creating an opportunity for other political figures to pursue presidential ambitions in 2032, when there would be no incumbent seeking another term.

He challenged that reasoning, arguing that opposition leaders should first believe in their candidate's ability to win the upcoming election rather than plan their political futures around an anticipated defeat.

“We must, first of all, believe like that, as leaders, because you cannot go to an election with doubts that we are going to lose, since we are fully aware that Sifuna is going to win in 2027,” Natembeya said.

He then questioned Babu's political prospects in 2032 if Sifuna secured the presidency in 2027.

“So, when Sifuna wins in 2027, what chances does Babu have in 2032 against Sifuna if he thinks 2027 is tough because there is Ruto?” he posed.

Natembeya's remarks highlight growing political differences within opposition circles over leadership arrangements, the proposed presidential candidature of Sifuna and the political strategies emerging ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The governor's comments also bring into focus the question of whether opposition leaders should prioritise the immediate challenge of the 2027 elections or begin positioning themselves for the subsequent presidential contest in 2032.