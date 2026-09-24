Babu Owino explains timeline behind The Mwananchi Party name change

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has moved to clear the air over The Mwananchi Party, revealing that the political outfit officially acquired its new name on September 10, 2026, after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) approved the change from Muungano Party.

Owino said the clarification follows questions surrounding the Linda Mwananchi name and the formation of The Mwananchi Party, with the lawmaker releasing an official letter from the ORPP detailing the process.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Owino said principals of the Linda Mwananchi movement had visited the ORPP on August 4 to seek clarification on the Linda Mwananchi name before the name change was formally completed.

“There has been discussion around the Linda Mwananchi name and the formation of The Mwananchi Party,” Owino said in a statement released on Thursday.

“For clarity, here is the official letter from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) on the change of name.”

The letter, dated September 10 and signed by Registrar of Political Parties and CEO J.C. Lorionokou, confirmed that the change from Muungano Party (MP) to The Mwananchi Party (TMP) had taken effect under Section 20(5) of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D.

The Registrar said the party had, in a letter dated August 25, confirmed that no representations had been received from members of the public over the proposed name change after its publication through Gazette Notice No. 13935.

However, the Registrar noted that Lawrence Nzunga had lodged an objection on August 30 against the proposed change from Muungano Party (MP) to The Mwananchi Party (TMP).

Nzunga later withdrew the objection on September 8 after confirming that his concerns had been addressed.

“In light of the foregoing, the Registrar hereby notifies the party that the change of name has taken effect,” the letter states.

Owino said the document was being shared to allow members of the public to follow “the official chronology of the name change”.

The Mwananchi Party separately said its principals had visited the ORPP on August 4 to seek clarification on the status of the Linda Mwananchi name and the registration process.

“At that point, the matter was still being addressed through the ORPP,” the party said.

It said the official change to The Mwananchi Party was subsequently completed on September 10 and urged Kenyans to consider “the official record and the documented chronology”.

The clarification comes amid an ongoing debate over The Mwananchi Party and the political vehicle associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka had earlier said delays in registering Linda Mwananchi had pushed members to consider alternative political parties.

Onyonka said such parties could later be brought together under one political vehicle once the movement settles on its preferred structure.

“If any of them can actually get registered, we can use that registration to now make it become part of Linda,” Onyonka said in an interview on Radio Generation.