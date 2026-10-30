Babu Owino breaks silence on claims of secret wife and child in Embakasi

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has dismissed allegations that he has another wife and a child living in Embakasi, challenging former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria to publicly produce the woman he is accused of having abandoned.

Owino maintained that his wife is Frida Muthoni Ongili, insisting that she was not concerned by the allegations because she knew him and understood their marriage.

The legislator addressed the claims during a podcast show on October 29, 2026, after being asked about videos in which Mosiria allegedly accused him of having another family in Embakasi.

“My wife is not concerned about that because she knows me; she knows the person she got married to. I am married to Frida Muthoni Ongili, okay? That is my wife,” Babu said.

He further challenged Mosiria to produce the alleged second wife publicly, questioning why another woman was being presented as his spouse when he had only one recognised marriage.

“Any other wife I am being given by Mosiria, I want that wife atolewe in public aletwe,” he said.

The controversy follows claims made by Mosiria in videos circulating on social media, in which he alleged that the Embakasi East MP had another wife and a child whom he had allegedly abandoned.

According to reports on the allegations, Mosiria claimed that the woman and child were living in difficult conditions in Embakasi despite Owino's public position and financial capacity.

The former county official's allegations prompted questions about the MP's family life and parental responsibilities, with Owino now publicly rejecting the suggestion that he had abandoned another family.

Owino has challenged Mosiria to identify the woman and bring her forward publicly rather than continue making the claims.

The dispute comes against the backdrop of growing political competition ahead of the 2027 General Election, with both men having expressed interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Mosiria declared his intention to contest the Nairobi governor's seat in October, saying he wanted to face Owino at the ballot.

The MP also used the podcast to explain how his childhood experiences shaped his understanding of parental responsibilities, particularly the challenges faced by women raising children without partners.

Owino revealed that he was brought up by a single mother after his father died when he was in Class Three.

He said witnessing his mother's struggles gave him an understanding of the difficulties single mothers encounter while providing for their children, including securing food and clothing.

“You know it is quite painful. Babu was raised by a single mom after my dad passed when I was in class three; I know what single women go through in this country. Looking for money to feed their children, looking for money for clothing,” he explained.

He maintained that his upbringing had influenced his position on fatherhood, arguing that he would not knowingly allow any of his children to experience the hardships he witnessed growing up.

The legislator further questioned why he would abandon a child when providing basic necessities should not be an insurmountable responsibility.

“As Babu Owino, I cannot leave any of my children huko nje. How much can a child eat in a day?” he said.

The exchange adds to the increasingly public disagreements between the two politicians as Nairobi's political landscape takes shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mosiria, who previously served as a Nairobi County Chief Officer, announced his intention to contest the governor's seat, openly identifying Owino as one of the politicians he wanted to face in the race.

During an interview in October, Mosiria said he wanted the two to meet at the ballot and determine who had greater political support.

Owino has also expressed interest in the Nairobi governorship, setting the stage for a possible contest between the two former University of Nairobi student leaders.

Their disagreements have extended beyond the latest allegations, with Mosiria previously making claims about Owino's political dealings and relationships with other political figures. Owino has also publicly criticised Mosiria's political ambitions.

The latest controversy has brought the MP's private life into the political exchanges, with Mosiria's claims prompting Owino to publicly defend his marriage and position on raising children.

Owino's response has centred on identifying Frida Muthoni Ongili as his wife and insisting that he would not abandon any child of his.