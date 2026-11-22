Political differences between Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa continue to deepen, with Natembeya accusing the DAP-K leader of running the party as a personal outfit and frustrating efforts to rebrand it.

Natembeya said he had proposed taking charge of the party's regional activities in Western Kenya while allowing Wamalwa to retain a national leadership role, but the proposal was rejected.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, the governor said he wanted to use DAP-K as a political platform to organise the Western region and strengthen its influence in national politics.

He said he had asked Wamalwa to allow him to rebrand the party and mobilise support in the region, arguing that Kenya's political landscape was largely shaped by regional interests.

“Can I be given the mandate to rebrand this party? You can be the president at the national level. Let me play the regional level in this party because Kenya's politics is regional,” Natembeya said.

The governor claimed his proposals were repeatedly frustrated, with party officials allegedly removing items from the agenda and replacing them with other arrangements, including the formation of a National Management Committee.

He said he wanted the party to convene a National Delegates Convention (NDC) where members could openly discuss leadership changes and determine its future direction.

“If there's a better way of revamping the party and making Natembeya the party leader, let the members say, we see the need. Can we do it in a different manner?” he said.

Natembeya described DAP-K as a political outfit serving individual interests rather than its membership, saying parties should provide platforms for communities and national development.

“DAP is just a kiosk. We don't want kiosks that serve individuals in Western Kenya. We want political parties that serve members of the people, the local people, and the nation at large,” he said.

His latest remarks deepen his political differences with Wamalwa, whom he has previously accused of presenting himself as the representative of the Luhya community in opposition negotiations.

The two leaders fell out over control of DAP-K, the party through which Natembeya was elected governor in 2022. His attempt to take over its leadership and rebrand it for national politics was resisted by Wamalwa's camp.

The disagreement eventually saw Natembeya leave the party and establish the Tawe movement before aligning himself with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's Linda Mwananchi movement.

Natembeya has since backed Sifuna as the preferred opposition voice for the Luhya community, while Wamalwa has continued participating in opposition engagements alongside other political leaders.