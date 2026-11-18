The Linda Mwananchi Movement has called on the Inspector General of Police to address alleged rising cases of political violence in Western Kenya, demanding investigations and prosecution of those behind attacks targeting its leaders and supporters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the movement urged security agencies to take action following an alleged assassination attempt on Amos Boaz Masika, a member of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's communications team.

The group said Masika survived a life-threatening attack at his home, which it claimed occurred in the presence of his wife and children.

It described the incident as part of a wider pattern of intimidation, arson, arbitrary arrests and threats against individuals associated with the movement in Trans Nzoia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

"We demand comprehensive and impartial investigations into the aforementioned cases of violence, the immediate arrest and arraignment in court of all perpetrators and their financiers," the statement said.

The movement also challenged the Inspector General of Police to publicly acknowledge what it described as increasing cases of political violence in the Western region and outline measures being taken to restore security.

It said security agencies should take responsibility for addressing attacks and preventing further incidents, warning that officers could eventually be held accountable for omissions or commissions.

The group cited the arrest of Trans Nzoia County Assembly Deputy Speaker Obed Mwale two weeks ago, claiming police tried to charge him on what it called frivolous accusations.

It also reported that Boniface Wakwabubi and Mwalimu Ben Wang’unda, whom it identified as staff members of an official named Wamboka, had suffered arson attacks at their homes over the previous weekend.

The movement accused the government of allowing political gangs and militias to target its members, alleging that the attacks were intended to intimidate its supporters and suppress dissent.

It further linked the incidents to the country's political environment, accusing President William Ruto's administration of resorting to intimidation amid economic challenges.

"These brazen attacks are a stark reminder of how a desperate regime, cornered from all directions, resorts to fear and intimidation as tools of survival," the statement said.

The movement maintained that the alleged attacks would not derail its political activities, saying its commitment to challenge Ruto in the 2027 General Election remained unchanged.

"If the vicious attack on Mr Masika at his home and in the presence of his scared wife and children, who are now left with permanent trauma, was meant to silence us, the regime has yet again grossly underestimated our resolve," it added.

The group concluded by wishing Masika a speedy recovery and assuring his family of its support.

The statement did not provide details of the suspects or evidence linking the alleged attacks to political groups. It also did not include a response from the police or the individuals accused of enabling the violence.