Just PR! Senator Chesang slams Governor Natembeya over development record

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has criticised Governor George Natembeya over his dispute with President William Ruto regarding the launch of key development projects in the county, accusing him of prioritising political rivalry over service delivery.

In a statement on Sunday, Chesang faulted the governor for allegedly threatening to obstruct a healthcare project intended to benefit residents, insisting that public development initiatives should not be turned into political battlegrounds.

“Leadership is about delivering services, not turning public projects into political battlefields. Kitale residents need a functional hospital, not another episode of political drama,” Chesang said.

The senator also questioned Natembeya’s development record, accusing his administration of prioritising public relations over tangible development, particularly in the healthcare sector.

He further raised concerns over the alleged intimidation of critics, claiming that political differences should not interfere with the delivery of essential services.

“Development should never be held hostage by personal ambition or political differences. If President Ruto has initiated a project that will improve healthcare for the people of Trans Nzoia, the governor should be asking how to make it better, not how to stop it,” he said.

Chesang maintained that the hospital project should proceed despite the political disagreement, arguing that residents should not bear the consequences of disputes between elected leaders.

Over the past week, Governor Natembeya and President William Ruto have crossed swords over several matters, including the launch of national government projects in the area.

Speaking on Saturday, Natembeya vowed to challenge President Ruto over the launch of the Kitale Level 5 Hospital, saying the county was not involved in the conceptualisation of the project.

The governor has maintained that health services fall under the mandate of county governments and has questioned the national government's approach to the planned hospital upgrade.

He has urged the President to respect the Constitution and allow governors to discharge their responsibilities under the devolved system of government.

On his part, President Ruto vowed to continue with the hospital project, saying it will benefit local residents who cannot afford healthcare.

"The Trans Nzoia Governor is bitter, but I will build the hospital because it does not belong to him. The hospital belongs to the people. When he falls ill, he can travel abroad for treatment, but ordinary citizens cannot afford to do so," Ruto said on Sunday.