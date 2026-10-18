Ruto commissions Nandi headquarters as North Rift tour continues

President William Ruto has commissioned the Nandi County Government headquarters in Kapsabet as he continues his development tour of the North Rift region ahead of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The President presided over the commissioning on Sunday, October 18, 2026, during a series of engagements in Nandi County that also included the commissioning of ACK Kapsabet Plaza and attendance at a church service at the Anglican Church of Kenya.

The new county headquarters is expected to provide office space for county government operations and support the coordination and delivery of public services to residents.

The commissioning forms part of the President’s wider tour of the North Rift region, which has focused on infrastructure development, improved public services and the expansion of economic opportunities.

Ruto’s tour covers six counties: Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo.

During the visits, the government has highlighted ongoing and planned projects in roads, healthcare, education, affordable housing, markets and electricity connectivity.

The administration says the projects are intended to improve access to essential services, support local businesses and create economic opportunities for residents.

President William Ruto (second right) joins Nandi County government leaders during the unveiling of the county headquarters in Kapsabet on October 18, 2026 — PCS

The President’s latest engagements come as the North Rift prepares to host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties are involved in hosting activities linked to the national celebrations, with preparations focusing on infrastructure, security, transport and other logistical arrangements.

Mashujaa Day is observed annually to honour Kenyans who have contributed to the country’s independence, development and public life.

The celebrations also provide an opportunity for host counties to showcase their cultural heritage, sporting achievements and economic potential.

Ruto began his North Rift tour on October 12, visiting development projects in Nandi before proceeding to other counties for further engagements.

The tour has included the inspection of road construction works, visits to modern markets and assessments of affordable housing projects.

The commissioning of the Nandi County headquarters adds to the administration’s development engagements in the region as it prepares to host the national event.

Residents will be looking to see how investments in public infrastructure translate into improved service delivery, employment opportunities and better living standards.