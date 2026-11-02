Government steps up protection of Kenya’s digital transformation agenda

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for stronger cybersecurity measures to protect Kenya’s digital infrastructure, warning that the country’s growing dependence on technology exposes it to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Murkomen said Kenya had made significant progress in digital transformation, expanding access to public services, improving efficiency and creating new economic opportunities for citizens.

However, he warned that the gains could be undermined if the country failed to strengthen its capacity to detect, prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

The CS spoke on Monday at Harambee House in Nairobi, where he presided over the inauguration of the new board of the National Cybersecurity Agency, chaired by Martin Koyabe.

The inauguration marks a step in the government's efforts to strengthen the country's cybersecurity architecture and protect critical digital systems as more public and private services move online.

“We have made great progress in digital transformation, which has expanded access to services, improved efficiency, and created new economic opportunities for Kenyans,” Murkomen said.

“Our growing dependence on digital infrastructure, however, exposes us to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We must, therefore, do all we can to secure the digital foundations upon which our national transformation agenda rests.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen (third right) poses with Interior Ministry officials and members of the National Cybersecurity Agency board at Harambee House, Nairobi, on November 2, 2026. — MINA

Murkomen explained that the country's cybersecurity strategy was anchored in protecting national interests while safeguarding constitutional rights.

He added that the government was pursuing a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, bringing together public institutions and other stakeholders in addressing threats to the country's digital environment.

The newly inaugurated board is expected to strengthen the operational capacity of the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre, particularly in monitoring threats and coordinating responses.

According to Murkomen, the board will help build the centre's ability to detect, analyse and coordinate responses to cyber threats in real time.

“The Board will build the capacity of the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre to detect, analyse, and coordinate responses to threats in real time, among other roles,” he said.

The centre's capacity to identify emerging threats and coordinate timely responses will be important as government institutions, businesses and citizens increasingly rely on digital platforms for communication, financial transactions and access to essential services.

Cybersecurity has become a key component of national security as cyberattacks increasingly target government systems, financial institutions, businesses and critical infrastructure.

The government's latest move signals an effort to strengthen institutional coordination and preparedness against threats that could disrupt essential services, compromise sensitive information or undermine public confidence in digital platforms.

Murkomen maintained that the government would support the new board as it undertakes its responsibilities, expressing confidence that it would contribute to protecting Kenya's digital transformation gains.

“I wished the Board Godspeed and pledged our support in ensuring they succeed in their mandate,” he said.

The CS was accompanied at the inauguration by Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo and other senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

The appointment of the board comes as Kenya continues expanding its digital government services and strengthening technology-driven economic activities.

The growing use of digital platforms has increased the importance of securing personal information, government databases and systems supporting essential services.

The board is therefore expected to play a role in strengthening national preparedness, improving coordination among relevant institutions and ensuring that cyber threats are identified and addressed before they cause significant disruption.

Murkomen maintained that protecting the country's digital infrastructure was necessary to sustain the benefits of technological advancement and secure the foundations of Kenya's national transformation agenda.