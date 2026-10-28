IEBC shortlists nine candidates for CEO position

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted nine candidates for interviews for the position of Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer ahead of the recruitment of a substantive holder of the office.

In a notice published by the electoral commission, the candidates are scheduled to attend interviews on November 12 and 13, 2026, at times allocated to each applicant.

The shortlist includes Anthony Omerikwa, Halakhe Waqo, Harley Mutisya, Edmund Odiwuor Malitt, Andrew Gitau Kimani, Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi, Edward Katama Ngeywa, Martina Wato Yattani and Nelly Ilongo.

According to the schedule, five candidates will be interviewed on November 12, while the remaining four will appear before the interviewing panel on November 13.

Anthony Omerikwa, from Busia County, is scheduled to appear at 9 am on November 12, followed by Halakhe Waqo of Marsabit County at 10.30 am.

Harley Mutisya of Makueni County will attend the interview at noon, while Edmund Odiwuor Malitt of Homa Bay County is scheduled for 2pm. Andrew Gitau Kimani of Nairobi County will be interviewed at 3.30pm.

On November 13, Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi of Wajir County will lead the day's interviews at 9 am, followed by Edward Katama Ngeywa of Trans Nzoia County at 10.30 am. Martina Wato Yattani of Marsabit County is scheduled for noon, while Nelly Ilongo of Taita Taveta County will attend at 2pm.

The commission said the final shortlist considered the requirements for the position alongside the need to promote inclusion and representation among applicants.

“This final shortlist presented has taken into consideration the above requirements, layered with the need to drive inclusion across sensitivities such as gender, regional balance, differently-abled persons, etc. to the extent reasonable and possible based on the applicant pool,” the notice stated.

The list comprises eight male candidates and one female candidate. Ngeywa is identified as a person with a disability (PWD), reflecting the commission's consideration of representation in the recruitment process.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the commission would contact shortlisted candidates individually about the interview venue.

“The Commission will communicate the interview venue to each candidate individually,” the notice stated.

Candidates have been instructed to present original identification documents, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, supporting documents and testimonials during the interviews.

They must also provide clearance documents from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.

The commission warned that canvassing would lead to automatic disqualification, adding that it would contact only shortlisted applicants.

“IEBC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates,” the notice stated.

The recruitment comes as the electoral commission continues preparations for the 2027 General Election, when it will be expected to oversee the conduct of polls in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws.

The Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer is a key administrative position responsible for supporting the commission's operations and implementation of its mandate.

The interviews are expected to mark the next stage in the process of identifying a candidate to fill the position.