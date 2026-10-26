ELOG calls for national dialogue on electoral reforms ahead of 2027 Elections

ELOG National Coordinator Mule Musau has called for a national dialogue on electoral reforms, warning that declining public trust, institutional confusion and inadequate transparency could undermine confidence in Kenya’s 2027 General Election.

Musau said electoral stakeholders must uphold constitutional principles of simplicity, transparency, accountability and public participation while ensuring Kenyans can independently verify election results.

Speaking on Radio Generation’s Power File show on Monday, Musau said the country needed to address longstanding concerns about how elections are conducted rather than allow suspicion to deepen.

“The first question was: first, can we have national dialogue? Can we just put ourselves together in a room where we say we talk to each other because after that conversation, we'll start understanding what could be going wrong?” he said.

He cited Article 86 of the Constitution, which sets out requirements for an electoral system that is simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent.

Musau also cautioned against institutions interfering with one another’s mandates, saying overlapping responsibilities create confusion and weaken accountability.

He urged electoral observers to share independently collected information with the public to help citizens assess the credibility of the process and make informed decisions.

On the controversy surrounding the livestreaming of election results, Musau said electronic transmission and live streaming were distinct processes that required separate consideration.

He explained that electronic transmission involves sending results from polling stations to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) systems, while livestreaming would allow the public to watch results being announced in real time.

Musau said the existing public portal had provided a foundation for transparency, but its implementation had not always followed agreed protocols between the electoral commission and the media.

His remarks come amid mounting public concern over the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024, which the National Assembly passed with amendments on October 22, sparking debate over whether the changes could weaken transparency in the 2027 General Election.

Opposition figures, including Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, and electoral reform advocates have warned that removing an explicit legal requirement for livestreaming results announcements could undermine public scrutiny, while Parliament maintains that it deleted the disputed clause, retaining the existing provisions under Section 39 of the Elections Act.

Muturi called for binding livestreaming rules, including safeguards against arbitrary interruptions and measures to address technical failures.

“The time to act is now—not when tensions are already high. Kenyans deserve transparency, accountability and timely access to election information,” he said.

The People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms, led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, also announced plans to introduce another Bill seeking to make livestreaming of election results a legal requirement, saying stronger safeguards were necessary to protect electoral integrity.

President William Ruto has dismissed claims that Parliament banned livestreaming, describing them as propaganda and insisting that Kenyans have a right to access election results promptly.

“Why would anybody want to stop livestreaming of results? Results is a right of Kenyans,” Ruto said during a church service in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Musau maintained that electoral reforms should prioritise public interest, urging political leaders, the IEBC, the media and civil society to engage in constructive dialogue to strengthen confidence in the electoral process.