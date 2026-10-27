IEBC suspends Migwani Ward by-election after High Court orders

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended the planned Migwani Ward by-election in Kitui County following interim orders issued by the High Court.

In a public notice, the commission said the suspension followed conservatory orders issued on October 22, 2026, in a constitutional petition challenging the electoral process.

The case, filed at the Kitui High Court as Constitutional Petition Number E011 of 2026, was brought by Francis Musili Kauta against the IEBC and three other respondents.

“The by-election for Migwani Ward, Mwingi West Constituency, Kitui County, has been suspended following interim conservatory orders issued by the High Court on 22nd October, 2026,” the commission said.

The court issued the orders for 30 days pending the hearing of the petition, temporarily halting preparations for the ward-level poll.

The petition is scheduled for hearing on November 11, 2026, when the court is expected to consider the issues raised in the case.

The suspension means the by-election cannot proceed while the court orders remain in force, subject to any further directions issued by the court.

The IEBC did not provide further details about the grounds of the petition or the specific issues the petitioner has raised in challenging the electoral process.

The commission urged residents of Migwani Ward, political parties, candidates and other stakeholders to take note of the development as they await further communication on the status of the election.

“The Commission urges members of the public and all stakeholders to take note of this development. Further updates will be communicated through the Commission’s official channels,” the notice stated.

The development places the ward by-election on hold as the legal process proceeds, with the November 11 hearing expected to provide further direction on the petition.

The IEBC is constitutionally mandated to conduct and supervise elections and referendums in Kenya. Its electoral activities are subject to the law and court orders, which may affect the timing and conduct of polls where disputes arise.

Further steps regarding the Migwani Ward by-election will depend on the court proceedings and any subsequent orders issued in the case.