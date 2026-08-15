Politics
Mudavadi urges Kenyans to protect peace ahead of 2027 election
Mudavadi also asked voters to support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, saying he wanted the election to produce a clear result without a petition.
Mudavadi also asked voters to support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, saying he wanted the election to produce a clear result without a petition.
Instead, the Bill introduces a complementary mechanism for transmitting results where electronic transmission is impossible because polling stations lack the minimum 3G network coverage required to send statutory result forms electronically.
The new timetable breaks away from the schedule followed in normal financial years. For the current 2026-27 budget, Mbadi presented the Sh4.82 trillion Budget Highlights in Parliament on June 11, with the Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill considered before the financial year started on July 1.