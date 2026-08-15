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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

August 2027 General Election

What you need to know about the contentious IEBC Bill
News

What you need to know about the contentious IEBC Bill

Instead, the Bill introduces a complementary mechanism for transmitting results where electronic transmission is impossible because polling stations lack the minimum 3G network coverage required to send statutory result forms electronically.

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