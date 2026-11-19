Opposition leaders, led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, walked out of a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday, accusing the electoral agency of failing to address concerns over the credibility of the August 2027 General Election.

The leaders said they attended the engagement in good faith but were disappointed by what they described as the commission's lack of commitment to addressing issues raised by political parties and other stakeholders ahead of the polls.

In a statement following the walkout, Kalonzo said the opposition would not join discussions that could legitimise what he called a predetermined election process.

"We came to the IEBC today in good faith, and we expected the same in return. Good faith is shown in deeds: an independent, impartial and prepared Commission. Today, we did not find it. So we have walked out," Kalonzo said.

He warned that opposition leaders would not lend their credibility to an electoral process they believed could compromise the integrity of the 2027 elections.

"Let it be clear: we will not sit in a room and lend our names and faces to the formalisation of a bundled election before the August 2027 General Election. Not today, not ever, and certainly not under our watch," he added.

Kalonzo insisted that the opposition wanted an electoral system that guaranteed transparency, accountability and the accurate counting of votes at polling stations.

He said Kenyans deserved to have their votes counted at polling stations, verified publicly and declared in accordance with the results recorded.

"Not manufactured. Not padded with the names of people who are not on the voter roll. Kenya deserves nothing less," he said.

The Wiper leader also accused President William Ruto and his allies of attempting to undermine the voices of Kenyans, maintaining that the opposition would continue defending the right to free and fair elections.

His remarks came amid growing political attention on preparations for the 2027 General Election and demands for the IEBC to demonstrate its independence and readiness.

Gachagua also criticised the commission, saying it had repeatedly failed to respond to requests for engagement and clarification on issues raised by Kenyans ahead of the August 10, 2027 polls.

He argued that public participation should guide decisions concerning the country's electoral process.

"The People of Kenya have instructed us that there should be no decision, no discussion that should go on without their involvement. IEBC must know that election is about the people," Gachagua said.

He accused the commission of remaining non-committal despite several requests by opposition leaders to address concerns surrounding the forthcoming elections.

Gachagua described the alleged lack of responsiveness as a threat to democratic principles and freedoms.

"Being treated to spin and public trickery by a commission that draws taxpayers' money shall be resisted, and it is unwarranted," he said.

The former Deputy President said the opposition remained willing to engage the IEBC once it demonstrated a willingness to listen to the concerns raised by Kenyans.

He was accompanied by several opposition figures, including former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Kalonzo, former Attorney General Justin Muturi, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, Eugene Wamalwa, Martha Karua, Cleophas Malala, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, former Chief Justice David Maraga and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Gachagua said the group would continue standing with Kenyans in demanding an electoral process that reflects the will of voters.

The walkout places renewed focus on the IEBC's engagement with political parties and stakeholders as the country prepares for the next General Election.

The commission is expected to oversee the August 2027 polls, making its independence, preparedness and management of the electoral process central issues in the political contest ahead.