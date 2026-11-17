The Teachers Service Commission has had six chief executive officers since 1998, with Cheptumo Ayabei becoming the latest appointment in November 2026.

Ayabei takes over from Eveleen Mitei, who served in an acting capacity from June 2025 following the departure of Nancy Macharia, who held the position for ten years.

Other former TSC chief executives include Benjamin Sogomo, James Ongwae and Gabriel Lengoiboni.