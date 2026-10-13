Bungoma teacher arrested over alleged Sh300,000 TSC jobs bribery

The arrest of a teacher at Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School in Bungoma County over allegations of collecting money from jobseekers seeking employment with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has brought renewed attention to claims of bribery in public-sector recruitment.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the suspect, Lilian Nelima Buluma, was arrested on October 12 after preliminary investigations into complaints that she had demanded money from three unemployed teachers in exchange for helping them secure jobs at the commission.

According to the EACC, Buluma allegedly asked each complainant to pay Sh100,000, amounting to Sh300,000 in total. She is also accused of receiving Sh150,000 through M-Pesa after claiming she had connections within the TSC and other government offices that could help the applicants obtain employment.

Following her arrest, Buluma was processed at the EACC Western Regional Office before being booked at Bungoma Police Station as investigations continued.

She could face charges of requesting and receiving a bribe under Sections 6 and 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

The case adds to a series of reported incidents involving people accused of exploiting unemployed teachers by promising to secure positions within the public service in exchange for money.

In January 2026, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest of four suspects in Bomet County over an alleged fake TSC recruitment scheme involving more than Sh40 million.

Those arrested included David Kemei, identified by the DCI as the TSC director for Konoin Sub-County, former Bomet County woman representative aspirant Rosebella Chepkemoi Korir, and teachers Leonard Siele Towett and Mercy Cherotich.

Investigators alleged that the suspects collected money from unemployed teachers and other members of the public by promising them permanent and pensionable jobs. The group was accused of using forged appointment letters to convince victims that they had secured employment.

The DCI indicated that the alleged scheme could have affected people beyond Bomet County, with investigations pointing to possible links to Kericho, Narok, Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Some victims reportedly took loans, sold property or used up their savings in the hope of securing the promised positions, highlighting the financial losses that can arise when jobseekers rely on individuals claiming to have influence over public recruitment.

The allegations in the Bomet case remain subject to the legal process.

Concerns about bribery in teacher recruitment have also been reflected in the EACC's National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2024, which listed the TSC among public institutions with a high likelihood of bribery demands.

The survey gave the commission a bribery-demand likelihood score of 1.11 and reported an average bribe of Sh72,665 for TSC placements.

These findings point to the financial pressure that jobseekers may face when attempting to enter the teaching profession, particularly when they encounter demands for money from people claiming they can influence recruitment decisions.

The issue has also drawn political attention, with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula raising concerns in August 2026 about alleged attempts by some politicians to profit from the distribution of teachers' appointment letters.

Wetang'ula claimed that some politicians were selling teacher placements for between Sh150,000 and Sh400,000, raising questions about whether some individuals were using the recruitment process to solicit payments from applicants.

However, TSC chairperson Jamleck Muturi rejected claims of political interference and corruption in the recruitment process, maintaining that the commission hires teachers on merit.

The differing positions highlight the importance of separating allegations against individuals from established wrongdoing within an institution. Nevertheless, the reported cases show how claims of access to government officials or influence over recruitment can leave desperate jobseekers exposed to substantial financial losses.

The DCI has maintained that the TSC does not charge applicants fees for employment and has urged jobseekers to confirm recruitment opportunities through the commission's official channels.

Investigations into Buluma's case are ongoing as the EACC continues its efforts to tackle corruption and promote integrity in public service.