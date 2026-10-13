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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

TSC

Teachers' New Pay Deal: Who gets What
Infographics

Teachers' New Pay Deal: Who gets What

The Teachers Service Commission has implemented new salary scales for teachers, effective July 1, 2026, under the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

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TSC extends teacher data update deadline to April 7, 2026
Education and Career

TSC extends teacher data update deadline to April 7, 2026

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Commission said the nationwide exercise targets registered teachers outside its payroll, seeking to update records with critical details, including qualifications, subject specialization, and level of training.

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Senior TSC officer among four held over Sh40m recruitment fraud
News

Senior TSC officer among four held over Sh40m recruitment fraud

Investigators established that the forged documents appeared genuine, leading many victims to believe their employment had been secured. In their desperation, some borrowed money, disposed of property, or emptied their savings to meet the demands, with total losses now estimated at more than Sh40 million.

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Junior school interns threaten weekly protests over job delays
Education and Career

Junior school interns threaten weekly protests over job delays

The strike threat comes from around 20,000 junior school interns whose contracts were recently extended for another year. They will be joined in solidarity by 46,000 other junior school teachers, a move that could interrupt education for more than one million pupils across the country.

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TSC needs extra Sh5bn to clear growing teacher promotion backlog
Education and Career

TSC needs extra Sh5bn to clear growing teacher promotion backlog

As mandated by law, the commission handles the recruitment, registration, employment, assignment, promotion, transfer, discipline and termination of teachers in public learning institutions. In July, it introduced automatic promotions aimed at speeding up career growth for deserving tutors based on performance, while retaining competitive promotions for those rising to higher ranks.

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