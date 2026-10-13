Bungoma teacher arrested over alleged Sh300,000 TSC jobs bribery
The EACC said the teacher allegedly demanded Sh100,000 from each of the three complainants, bringing the total to Sh300,000, and had received Sh150,000 through M-Pesa
The EACC said the teacher allegedly demanded Sh100,000 from each of the three complainants, bringing the total to Sh300,000, and had received Sh150,000 through M-Pesa
KNUT officials from the Rift Valley say the affected teachers had already chosen KNUT as their union and should not have been shifted to another organisation without their consent.
The teachers presented their concerns, particularly on career stagnation, promotions, housing, medical cover and the implementation of their collective bargaining agreement.
Wetang’ula said the alleged sale of employment opportunities should attract legal action, warning that corruption should not be allowed to determine who gets a government job.
Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang’ and Seme MP James Nyikal have demanded evidence from National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula after he alleged that some MPs receive TSC employment letters that could be used to help constituents—and that some may be sold to jobseekers.
Odhiambo’s call follows remarks by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during a public engagement in Bungoma County on Saturday, August 22, 2026, where he discussed allegations that some MPs receive batches of TSC appointment letters through State House
TSC told senators that budget shortfalls are affecting the timing of acting compensation, teacher recruitment and promotions, as lawmakers raised concerns about teacher welfare, succession planning and retirement benefits.
As Kenya works to address the teacher shortage, the Teachers Service Commission has deployed the highest number of newly recruited teachers to counties with the greatest staffing needs.
The Teachers Service Commission has implemented new salary scales for teachers, effective July 1, 2026, under the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Speaking during a public function in Londiani, Kericho County, Ruku assured workers that the salary review remains on course and will cover both basic salaries and key allowances.
According to reports, the variation appeared in June payslips processed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), with teachers noting higher income tax deductions despite no corresponding salary increment
The planned changes aim to introduce a clearer structure where teachers can advance either by staying in the classroom or by moving into leadership positions, without having to abandon teaching duties just to move up.
The Ministry of Education has ordered nationwide inspections of all boarding schools after the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire in Gilgil killed 16 students and injured dozens. Inspections begin June 2 and run for 10 days.
MPs on the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee raised concerns during 2026/27 budget scrutiny over delayed teacher pensions, lack of insurance provisions and capitation shortfalls. They backed increased support for TVET, school feeding, infrastructure and special needs reforms.
Under the arrangement, Sh300,000 last expense payments for deceased principal members are now ready, with the Ministry confirming that all verified claims have been processed and will be released.
In a public notice on Tuesday, the Commission said the nationwide exercise targets registered teachers outside its payroll, seeking to update records with critical details, including qualifications, subject specialization, and level of training.
Previously, a petition by Thomas Mosomi Oyugi was dismissed after the court ruled that it lacked merit and did not demonstrate a public interest impact.
Committee Chair Julius Melly condemned the practice, noting that the President had already instructed principals to release certificates without delay.
Acting TSC CEO Evelyn Mitei told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Education on Thursday that the Commission had only been allocated Sh16.5 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year against a projected requirement of Sh26.5 billion.
Since June 2025, Eveleen Mitei has been acting as CEO following the expiration of Macharia’s term.
The pettitioners argued that they have been serving under contract in these counties, expecting permanent appointments, while Junior Secondary School interns are being absorbed without undergoing a fresh recruitment process.
Masengeli represented the Inspector-General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS), Douglas Kanja, during the visit, which came a day after the killings of Boma Location Chief Abdifatah Ghani and Hulugho Primary School teacher Peter Musili.
TSC said the approach is aimed at safeguarding teachers and ensuring uninterrupted teaching and learning in schools across Kenya.
The commission confirmed that Musili’s remains have been taken to Nairobi and that arrangements are underway to support his family and ensure a respectful funeral.
Investigators established that the forged documents appeared genuine, leading many victims to believe their employment had been secured. In their desperation, some borrowed money, disposed of property, or emptied their savings to meet the demands, with total losses now estimated at more than Sh40 million.
TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said all teachers set to receive the first cohort of Grade 10 learners are trained and equipped to deliver the senior school curriculum under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework.
The Ombudsman has criticized TSC for merging its pension unit with general human resource functions, a move that has worsened delays and left retirees and families in limbo.
The strike threat comes from around 20,000 junior school interns whose contracts were recently extended for another year. They will be joined in solidarity by 46,000 other junior school teachers, a move that could interrupt education for more than one million pupils across the country.
Alongside the employment issue, debates over Junior School governance continue. Junior School teachers want full autonomy, but the government supports a Comprehensive School model that places both primary and junior sections under one administration.
As mandated by law, the commission handles the recruitment, registration, employment, assignment, promotion, transfer, discipline and termination of teachers in public learning institutions. In July, it introduced automatic promotions aimed at speeding up career growth for deserving tutors based on performance, while retaining competitive promotions for those rising to higher ranks.