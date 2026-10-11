Natembeya hits back at Ruto over claims of blocking development

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has dismissed claims that his Tawe Movement is blocking development in the county, accusing President William Ruto of neglecting the region before seeking to launch projects he says he has already completed.

Speaking on Saturday, Natembeya challenged Ruto to explain his sudden interest in Trans Nzoia, insisting that his role as an opposition leader is to hold the government accountable rather than praise the President.

“My job is not to praise you… My job is to criticise you,” Natembeya said, defending his criticism of the government as part of his constitutional mandate.

He said his political position did not prevent him from demanding development for residents, adding that leaders must follow the Constitution in distributing public resources fairly.

“To bring development, just follow the law. Equality is in the Constitution. Fairness is in the Constitution. Can you just implement the Constitution?” he said.

Natembeya also accused the national government of favouring some regions in resource allocation, citing what he said was a disparity between funding for roads in Western Kenya and Kikuyu Constituency.

“The entire Western region, all the five counties, has only 200 million for roads,” he said, claiming Kikuyu Constituency had received Sh1.5 billion.

He urged Ruto to stop what he described as tribalism and ensure development funds benefit Kenyans across communities.

“Mr President, stop tribalism. We do not want your tribalism. We have been there. We want to live together as brothers and sisters,” he said.

The governor also questioned the President’s plans to launch projects in Trans Nzoia, saying some had been initiated and completed by his administration.

He accused the President of overlooking the county before announcing plans to open the projects, asking why Ruto was now seeking to take credit for the work.

“Ruto has no time for Trans Nzoia. The person who has said I have refused development is coming to open my projects,” he said.

Natembeya further questioned plans to establish new Level Six hospitals near existing public facilities, warning that such investments could undermine public healthcare.

“You are competing against your own public facilities. What do you expect?” he said, citing Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital as an example.

His remarks came after Ruto, speaking at a rally in Endebess on Saturday, 10 October, accused political opponents of frustrating development projects and pledged to complete Endebess Hospital by December.

The President said Sh240 million had been allocated to the facility, with a further Sh100 million pending, and promised to address delays despite what he described as resistance to government initiatives.

Ruto also cited hospital investments in neighbouring Bungoma and Kakamega counties, insisting that political disagreements would not stop his administration from delivering development in Trans Nzoia.