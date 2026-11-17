The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed as fake a document circulating on social media purporting to show interview results for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer.

In a warning issued on Tuesday, the commission said the document claiming to contain the outcome of the recruitment interviews was fraudulent and intended to mislead the public.

The document, dated November 16 and addressed to Felix Koskei, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, purported to contain the interview scores of five shortlisted candidates and their ranking in the recruitment exercise.

It claimed that Robert Odette had emerged top with 96 per cent, followed by Lawrence Ngai Kaburu with 84 per cent, while Cheptumo Ayabei was ranked fourth with 57 per cent.

The purported letter was signed in the name of TSC Chairperson Dr Jamleck Muturi John and indicated that the commission had submitted the interview results to the Head of Public Service for official record and further administrative action.

However, TSC distanced itself from the document, warning Kenyans against relying on the information being shared online.

"We wish to clarify that the document in question is not only FAKE but misleading," the commission said.

It further cautioned the public against sharing unverified information, insisting that all official communication and updates are disseminated through its verified platforms.

"Remain vigilant and verify information from our official channels," TSC urged.

The warning comes amid heightened public interest in the recruitment of the commission's new chief executive, following the conclusion of interviews for the position.

The commission on Monday, announced the appointment of Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer following a competitive recruitment process.

Ayabei's appointment was announced by TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi John, who said the process had been conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

The recruitment attracted 124 applicants, with five candidates shortlisted for the final interviews.