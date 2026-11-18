TikTok removed 750,185 videos for violating its Community Guidelines, with 93.8 per cent taken down within 24 hours of posting.

The platform also removed 99.8 per cent of videos flagged for suspected use by children under 13 before users reported them.

Additionally, TikTok interrupted 80,640 LIVE rooms for guideline violations and removed nearly 11,000 videos under its edited-media and AI-generated-content policies.