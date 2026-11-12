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Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?

Norway leads the ranking with an average of 5.9 hours of leisure time per day, followed by Germany at 5.68 hours.

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Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?
Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?

Norway leads the ranking with an average of 5.9 hours of leisure time per day, followed by Germany at 5.68 hours and Belgium at 5.65 hours. Greece and Finland complete the top five, with 5.58 and 5.5 hours, respectively.

The figures are based on the OECD Time Use Database (2026).

Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?
Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?Leisure Time: Which Countries Have the Most?

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