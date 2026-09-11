Norway gives parents up to 12 months of parental leave
Mothers must take six weeks after childbirth, while fathers are entitled to two weeks immediately after birth.
Mothers must take six weeks after childbirth, while fathers are entitled to two weeks immediately after birth.
The President connected the King’s legacy to Kenya’s relationship with Norway, recalling his official trip to the Scandinavian country in June this year.
The German coach had a tense exchange with ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke, who questioned England's mentality and suggested the team continued to "suffer" despite progressing.
Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser in the 47th minute after Norway had taken the lead through Schjelderup in the 36th minute.
Defender Marc Guehi is a doubt after suffering a minor hamstring injury during England's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. He will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Sunday's match.
The Norwegian striker, who won last season's Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals in 35 matches for Manchester City, follows a disciplined diet that includes chicken, pasta, steak, fish, eggs, vegetables, organ meats, raw milk and honey.
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
The debate was requested by Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, who warned that nearly 500,000 people could face large-scale atrocities if violence in the area continues to escalate.
Yahoo Sports reports that the Norwegian national team are reportedly taking 300kg of fish, 116kg of Norwegian cheese, and 6,000 oranges to their tournament base, food acquired from Norway and transported to the USA, with Norwegian chefs involved in every step.
President Ruto emphasised that the cooperation also aligns with global efforts to transition toward greener maritime transport systems
The President's trip, which combines official visits and a state visit, is expected to focus on boosting trade opportunities for Kenyan products, courting foreign investors and advancing Kenya's diplomatic interests in Europe.
The blast comes at a time of heightened security for US embassies and consulates around the world as Israel and the United States conduct a rapidly escalating bombing campaign against Iran.
King Harald V and Queen Sonja, both 88, have remained silent on the matter. Crown Prince Haakon, however, noted after meeting Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Friday that the crown princess wanted to speak,
Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) spokesperson Faustin Nkusi confirmed Gasana’s return, saying he arrived “following his extraction from the Kingdom of Norway.”
Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Steeplechase specialist Faith Cherotich were winners in Oslo as they shone in the face of absolute competition.
The 2025 World Athletics Relay Championships will take place in early May at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium.