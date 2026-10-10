Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
Short read · 1 min read
The Kenyan government has provided an update on citizens linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, revealing that 84 nationals have either died or remain unaccounted for in the war.
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
Here is what the latest report reveals about Kenyans involved in the conflict;
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section