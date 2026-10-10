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Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis

The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.

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Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis
Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis — RG

The Kenyan government has provided an update on citizens linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, revealing that 84 nationals have either died or remain unaccounted for in the war.

The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.

Here is what the latest report reveals about Kenyans involved in the conflict;

Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis
Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis — RG

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