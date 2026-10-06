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What to Know About Kenya's First Ebola Case

The virus was first detected on May 5, 2025, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was confirmed as the Bundibugyo strain on May 15.

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What to Know About Kenya's First Ebola Case
What to Know About Kenya's First Ebola Case — PHOTO/RG

Kenya on October 6, 2026, confirmed its first imported Ebola case, with the victim having passed away on October 5, 2026, after being admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

The virus was first detected on May 5, 2025, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was confirmed as the Bundibugyo strain on May 15.

Here is what you need to know about the virus:

What to Know About Kenya's First Ebola Case — PHOTO/RG

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