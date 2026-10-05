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Arable Land: Which Countries Hold the Most?

Arable land in the world is unevenly distributed, with some countries having a larger share of their total land area suitable for crop production than others.

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Arable Land: Which Countries Hold the Most?
Arable Land: Which Countries Hold the Most? — PHOTO/RG

Arable land in the world is unevenly distributed, with some countries having a larger share of their total land area suitable for crop production than others.

Here’s a breakdown of countries with the most arable land in the world.

Arable Land: Which Countries Hold the Most? — PHOTO/RG

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