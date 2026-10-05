Arable Land: Which Countries Hold the Most?
Arable land in the world is unevenly distributed, with some countries having a larger share of their total land area suitable for crop production than others.
Updated
Short read · 1 min read
Arable land in the world is unevenly distributed, with some countries having a larger share of their total land area suitable for crop production than others.
Here’s a breakdown of countries with the most arable land in the world.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section