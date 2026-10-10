Kenyans Involved In Russian-Ukraine Crisis
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
Russian Athletics has described the measures as “selective and politicised”, arguing that they have prevented the federation from properly representing its athletes on the international stage.
Ukraine said it targeted military and energy facilities in Crimea -- Moscow's key logistics base for its four-year military offensive -- in one of the biggest attacks on the peninsula in recent months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was the main target, but other areas were also hit, with at least 83 people injured.
The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has asked MPs for an extra Sh400 million to evacuate distressed Kenyans from conflict-prone regions, as rising repatriation costs strain its budget.
Mudavadi explained that the verified numbers come from embassy records in Russia, but the true count could be higher as some recruits traveled through other countries, making it difficult to trace their movements.
The two-day visit will see Mudavadi engage top Russian government officials, give a public lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), and pursue measures to safeguard the welfare of Kenyans living, studying, and working in Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed "an individual suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack" had been detained.
The advisory follows numerous inquiries from citizens and their families about suspicious employment deals arranged by online recruiters and unlicensed agents.
They include the man said to have carried out the attack, who has been named as Russian citizen Lyubomir Korba.
US-led efforts to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II have stepped up a gear in recent weeks, but Moscow and Kyiv remain at odds over the key issue of territory.
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) said the body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a Kenyan citizen, was found abandoned at a former Russian military position in the Donetsk region, one of the most heavily contested areas since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
VOCAL Africa, led by their CEO Hussein Khalid and affected families, said Kenyans had been lured, deceived and, or coerced into dangerous military engagements, after travelling abroad in search of work.
Kenya has repatriated 18 citizens from Russia and launched reintegration and counselling support, as authorities work with Russian and Ukrainian governments to prevent forced recruitment and secure safe passage home.