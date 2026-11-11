Russia wants Europe security deal to anchor new Ukraine peace talks

The search for an end to the war in Ukraine has taken a fresh diplomatic turn, with Russia and Ukraine returning to negotiations in Abu Dhabi as Moscow seeks to make Europe’s wider security arrangements a central part of any peace settlement.

The two countries began a two-day round of US-mediated discussions on Tuesday, marking their first direct engagement since February. The meeting follows renewed optimism from US President Donald Trump, who last week indicated that a comprehensive agreement could be within reach and suggested that the deal could also address security concerns across Europe.

Russia wants the negotiations to establish arrangements that would prevent future threats and promote stability across the continent, rather than concentrate solely on ending hostilities in Ukraine.

A source within the Russian delegation said Moscow views the Ukraine conflict as one component of a much broader discussion on Europe's security future.

"Whilst the Ukrainian settlement, being a matter of critical importance, is just one aspect of this wide-ranging discussion, it is subordinate to the main objective - the creation of a comprehensive and indivisible security architecture for the entire continent," the source said.

Officials from France, Britain, Germany, the European Union, NATO and Italy are also expected to travel to Abu Dhabi for engagements with American and Ukrainian representatives.

Russia, however, has yet to announce plans for direct negotiations with the European representatives during the week.

The Russian delegation comprises 11 members and is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes two deputy foreign ministers as well as senior representatives from the country's military and intelligence services.

As the negotiations get underway, Britain has called for more direct communication with Moscow, particularly between military officials, arguing that regular contact could help prevent dangerous misunderstandings.

Defence Minister Wes Streeting said Britain already maintained diplomatic communication through its embassy in Moscow but wanted additional channels to manage tensions.

"We have our embassy in Moscow. That is an important channel. I would much prefer there to be additional channels, particularly at military-to-military level," Streeting said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday.

"There is always a risk of miscalculation and that's why having that direct communication is important."

Streeting's position comes amid a prolonged diplomatic breakdown between Russia and most European capitals following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

One of the few recent attempts to restore contact took place in September, when the foreign ministers of Russia and Germany held discussions in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The meeting was the first between the two countries' top diplomats since the invasion.

Last week, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend a G20 summit in Britain because of the sanctions imposed on him by the United Kingdom.

Moscow defends diesel exports agreement

While diplomatic efforts continue, Russia has also sought to defend its energy dealings with the United States, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov maintaining that an agreement to resume Russian diesel exports is helping stabilise international fuel markets.

In an article published in Moscow-based newspaper Kommersant on Tuesday, Lavrov argued that his country was working to support global energy security and was not using economic ties as a political weapon against nations it considers competitors or adversaries.

He said Russia had continued making major contributions to Europe's energy supply since the beginning of the war.

"We have supplied Europe with energy resources valued at $320 billion since 2022," Lavrov wrote.

"An important contribution to energy security was the agreement between the Russian and US leaders to suspend restrictions on the export of Russian diesel. We have already started implementing it, which immediately brought prices down."

The agreement was announced unexpectedly by Trump on October 9, with Russia committing to supply 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel, equivalent to 2.25 million barrels, to the US and international markets.

The arrangement provided for another 500,000 tonnes in November, followed by an additional one million tonnes immediately afterwards. The move was intended to increase supplies and bring down fuel costs ahead of the US midterm elections.

To facilitate the arrangement, the Trump administration temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian fuel exports, which had been introduced to cut off revenue Moscow could use to finance its war against Ukraine.

Lavrov said his country was committed to keeping energy markets stable and supporting economic growth across different regions.

He described Russia's approach as one aimed at "ensuring global energy security, balanced and sustainable development of countries and macro-regions".

However, the Russian foreign minister did not provide figures to support his claim that the agreement had lowered diesel prices.

US diesel futures have declined by approximately 11 per cent since the announcement, although motorists continued facing high costs. According to fuel price tracker GasBuddy, diesel prices at American filling stations had reached record levels last week when voters went to the polls.

Energy attacks complicate peace efforts

The energy arrangement has also exposed continuing disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv, with Lavrov accusing Ukraine of disregarding Trump's appeals to stop attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Ukrainian forces were continuing their strikes, despite the American president's calls for restraint.

Russian media reported that fuel shortages had re-emerged in at least six regions after Ukrainian forces attacked at least eight major oil refineries over a two-week period.

The reported attacks have placed additional pressure on Russia's domestic fuel supply at a time when Moscow is seeking to present itself as a reliable contributor to international energy security.

Despite the continuing hostilities, Trump expressed confidence that the latest diplomatic engagement could produce progress, saying both countries appeared increasingly prepared to bring the conflict to an end.

Speaking to journalists at the White House on Monday, ahead of the three-sided negotiations, the US president said Washington had observed a growing willingness among the two countries to consider ending the war.

"The US sees a very strong inclination towards ending the war in Ukraine" and that both sides "are tired of fighting".

"We're having a good conversation about that in Abu Dhabi," Trump told reporters.

Trump had made ending the conflict a key promise when he took office in January 2025, but has so far been unable to secure an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

The latest meeting therefore presents another opportunity for Washington to push the two sides towards a settlement, although disagreements over security guarantees, military operations and energy infrastructure remain unresolved.