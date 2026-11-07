Trump picks Stephen Miller to lead White House after Republicans lose Congress

US President Donald Trump has turned to one of his most trusted political allies to steer his administration through a challenging final stretch in office, appointing hardline immigration strategist Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff after the Republican Party lost control of both houses of Congress.

Miller, 41, will replace Susie Wiles, whose exit follows the party's poor performance in the US midterm elections, handing Democrats control of the Senate and House of Representatives for the remainder of Trump's presidency.

The appointment places a key figure behind Trump's immigration agenda at the centre of White House operations at a time when the president faces growing political challenges and a reduced ability to advance his priorities through Congress.

Miller, who currently serves as deputy chief of staff, is expected to begin his new duties on Monday. He previously worked as a senior adviser during Trump's first administration and remained loyal to the president even after his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump confirmed the leadership change while speaking to journalists on Friday, praising Wiles for her contribution but suggesting that a change in leadership was necessary.

The president said Wiles had "done a very good job", before adding that "we've got to make moves sometimes".

Explaining his decision to promote Miller, Trump pointed to their longstanding working relationship and his confidence in the former adviser's ability to manage the White House.

"Stephen's been with me from the beginning. He gets it, very good politically ... and he's a very good manager. He'll do a great job," Trump said.

Miller responded to the appointment by publicly reaffirming his loyalty to the president in a post on X on Friday.

He described Trump as "the most transformative political leader in American History" who has "single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it".

He also recognised Wiles' contribution to the administration, thanking her for her years of service and friendship.

"The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic," Miller said.

Wiles submitted her resignation to Trump on Thursday night, according to a US official who spoke to CBS News, the BBC's US partner. Three sources told CBS that the decision was connected to the Republicans' midterm election losses.

Trump said Wiles would transition to the "Trump Political Operation", although there was no immediate clarification on whether her deputies would retain their positions at the White House.

In a farewell message, Wiles reflected on her time in the administration, describing the experience of working with Trump as "the honour of a lifetime".

"I'm so proud to have been a part of what we've accomplished together," she said.

"While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will," she added.

Her departure marks a notable change in Trump's inner circle, particularly given her position as one of the most influential people in his administration.

Only last month, Trump had dismissed speculation that Wiles was about to leave, insisting there was "zero chance" of her replacement and that "Susie is here and she's gonna be here for a long time".

Wiles, 69, had recently been receiving treatment for cancer but announced in September that she was in remission. People familiar with her plans told CBS News that she had expected to continue in the job until the end of the year or early next year. However, sources said Trump brought forward her departure.

The changes have extended beyond the chief of staff's office, with several senior Justice Department officials also leaving following the midterm elections.

Harmeet Dhillon, who headed the department's Civil Rights Division, resigned on Thursday. During her tenure, the division concentrated on matters involving non-citizen voting and the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

She also placed greater emphasis on defending gun owners' rights and adopted legal positions opposing civil rights protections for transgender people.

John Eisenberg, who led the Justice Department's National Security Division and previously served in Trump's first administration, also stepped down.

Another departure was Jason Reding Quiñones, a US attorney in Florida who had been involved in Trump's efforts to use the Justice Department to pursue people he considered political opponents.

Miller's promotion has already triggered fierce criticism from Democrats, who argue that Trump is responding to the election setback by giving greater authority to an official associated with some of his most disputed policies.

Robert Garcia, a Democratic congressman expected to lead the House Oversight Committee when his party takes control of the chamber, vowed to continue examining Miller's conduct.

"Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families," Garcia said, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also attacked the decision, describing Miller as "a dangerous xenophobe and reckless extremist who has American blood on his hands".

"His presence in government should be eradicated like a malignant tumour," Jeffries said.

However, the White House defended the appointment, with communications director Steven Cheung describing Miller as a key supporter of the president's policies.

"There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen, and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term," Cheung said.

Political background

Miller's political career began long before he became one of Trump's most influential advisers. He grew up in Santa Monica, California, in an Ashkenazi Jewish family and developed an interest in politics while attending high school, where he expressed controversial political positions.

After completing his studies at Duke University in North Carolina, he entered politics in 2009 as an aide to Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, a prominent conservative who became the first senator to endorse Trump.

While working for Sessions, Miller developed the strict immigration positions that would later define much of Trump's political programme. He also worked to block a bipartisan immigration reform bill.

He joined Trump's presidential campaign in January 2016 and quickly became a central figure in shaping the candidate's policy positions.

During Trump's first term, Miller helped develop executive orders intended to advance the president's agenda and became a strong defender of the administration's use of presidential powers.

He was also instrumental in promoting the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which led to the separation of migrant families, and played a leading role in developing travel restrictions targeting people from several countries.

His immigration proposals have also included third-country deportations, while he has urged enforcement agencies to increase their operations, calling for up to 300 arrests a day.

Outside immigration, Miller has maintained strong support for Israel and taken a hardline position on joint US and Israeli military action in Iran.

His appointment now gives him an even greater role in directing the White House, placing a longtime Trump loyalist in charge of coordinating the administration as it prepares to face an opposition-controlled Congress.