Democratic socialist Nithya Raman ousts Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race

Democratic socialist Nithya Raman has pulled off a major political upset in Los Angeles after defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, ending the political heavyweight's bid to retain control of the second-largest city in the United States.

Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council who entered the contest as an underdog, overcame Bass despite her rival's long political career and record of never having lost an election.

Her victory marks another major gain for progressive politicians in the United States, with Los Angeles now joining New York City under the leadership of democratic socialists.

Bass confirmed her defeat on Thursday after calling Raman to concede, later acknowledging the election outcome in a social media statement.

"while this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken," Bass wrote.

She also called on residents to work together to address the city's challenges, despite the change in leadership.

"Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us," Bass wrote. "I love Los Angeles. I believe in Los Angeles. And I will continue to ensure the promise of a better life belongs to all of us."

Raman's victory is a major development in California politics, particularly given the experience and influence Bass brought into the contest. Before becoming Los Angeles' first black mayor, Bass served in Congress and built a long political career in the city.

Raman, an Indian immigrant, campaigned on a promise to break away from what she described as a failed political system, arguing that residents needed new leadership to address persistent problems.

Her campaign focused on tackling homelessness, expanding housing opportunities, protecting Hollywood employment amid continued job losses and shielding residents from immigration enforcement operations.

She also promised to improve the city's appearance, repair damaged roads and revive nightlife, presenting her candidacy as an opportunity to address both major policy concerns and everyday problems affecting residents.

However, the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in 2025 emerged as a defining issue during the campaign. The fires killed dozens of people and destroyed entire neighbourhoods, leaving Bass under intense criticism over her absence during the emergency and the city's handling of the disaster.

The disaster became a major political challenge for the outgoing mayor as Raman sought to convince voters that the city needed a different approach to leadership and crisis management.

Raman's rise was gradual, with her campaign gaining momentum after initially being viewed as having little chance against Bass. She attracted growing support, particularly among younger voters, before defeating reality television personality Spencer Pratt in the primary election earlier this year.

Her victory also reflects a wider shift towards progressive candidates across the United States, following a series of Democratic gains in the latest elections, including in areas that have traditionally supported Republicans.

Raman's political success has drawn comparisons with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who also rose to prominence through a democratic socialist platform. Both leaders campaigned on progressive policies and promises to address the cost of living and other challenges facing urban residents.

Their victories mean that two of America's largest cities will be governed by democratic socialists, a political movement that also includes prominent Democratic figures such as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Washington DC has also elected democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George as its next mayor, adding to the growing influence of progressive politicians in major American cities.

The results have attracted criticism from Republicans, who have increasingly targeted candidates associated with the left wing of the Democratic Party.

Asked about the victories by progressive politicians at the White House, President Donald Trump warned against their leadership, saying, "If you go by history, it's going to be a disaster".

Despite her defeat, Bass leaves office with a political history closely connected to Los Angeles. She was the city's first black mayor and had previously worked as a community organiser during the 1992 riots that erupted following the police beating of Rodney King, a black motorist.

Raman will now take charge of a city facing major challenges, with her administration also expected to oversee preparations for two major international sporting events: the Super Bowl in 2027 and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Her election victory places her among the most prominent progressive leaders in the country, with expectations high that she will deliver on the promises that helped her unseat an established political figure.