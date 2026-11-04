Ilhan Omar secures fifth US Congressional term in landslide Minnesota victory

Ilhan Omar has beaten her Republican challenger to secure another two years in the United States Congress, extending her political career despite mounting pressure from President Donald Trump's administration over questions surrounding her immigration history.

The Minnesota Democrat comfortably defeated John Nagel in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, retaining the 5th Congressional District seat she first won in 2018.

Results called by The Associated Press showed Omar polling 260,713 votes, equivalent to 76.5 per cent, while Nagel managed 55,342 votes, representing 16.2 per cent, with more than 95 per cent of ballots counted.

Her victory marks a fifth consecutive term in the House of Representatives and comes as Democrats make major electoral gains, taking control of both the Senate and the House.

However, the election outcome comes against the backdrop of an investigation into Omar's immigration history, which has become a major point of contention between the congresswoman and Trump's administration.

Weeks before the polls, federal agents searched her residence in Washington, DC, as part of an inquiry into immigration documents reportedly submitted by her late father when she was a child.

Authorities are investigating whether inaccurate information was provided during her family's immigration process or in documents relating to her eventual application for American citizenship.

Omar, who became a naturalised US citizen in 2000, has dismissed allegations of wrongdoing, accusing the administration of turning federal law enforcement agencies against political opponents.

She strongly condemned the search, describing it as an attempt to use state institutions to intimidate elected leaders.

“It is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponisation of federal law enforcement to target political enemies,” Omar said.

No finding of wrongdoing has been established against the congresswoman.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar

Omar's latest electoral victory comes after years of criticism from Trump, who has repeatedly questioned her immigration background and attacked her political positions.

Following her first election to Congress in 2018, Trump repeatedly questioned her place in the United States and suggested that she should return to her country of origin.

The president has also referred to her as “garbage” and called for investigations into her background, making her one of the prominent Democratic lawmakers he has publicly criticised.

The renewed examination of her immigration records has further intensified the political dispute, with Omar maintaining that the investigation is politically motivated.

Former US President Barack Obama previously weighed in on the matter, faulting the Trump administration for what he described as the selective use of government institutions against an elected representative.

Obama argued that political differences should not provide grounds for federal authorities to pursue individuals.

“It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can’t selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say,” Obama stated.

“But that’s exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Omar of Minnesota,” he added.

He also warned that allowing administrations to pursue political opponents through federal investigations could establish a dangerous precedent.

Omar's victory forms part of a wider Democratic comeback in the November 2026 midterm elections, with the party emerging with control of both chambers of the US Congress.

NBC News projected that Democrats had won the House of Representatives, while Reuters reported that they had also secured a majority in the Senate.

The outcome ends Republican control of the legislature during Trump's second presidential term, handing Democrats greater authority to challenge his administration's decisions and demand accountability through congressional oversight.

The change in power is expected to open the door to more investigations and hearings targeting policies and actions taken by the president's administration.

Democrats also recorded gains in several states traditionally considered Republican strongholds, including Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Ohio.

The elections were influenced by a range of national concerns, among them the cost of living, immigration and the broader direction of the United States under Trump's leadership.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer had outlined his party's priorities ahead of the vote, promising to address economic concerns and government accountability.

“What we’re going to do is lower costs, end all this rampant corruption and end the chaos. Plain and simple.”

The newly elected congressional majority is expected to take office in January 2027, creating a new political landscape in which Democrats will have greater powers to examine the president's administration.

Four years in Kenya before American citizenship

Omar's journey to the US political establishment began with her family's escape from conflict in Somalia, which eventually brought them to Kenya before they settled in America.

Born in Mogadishu in 1982, she left Somalia with her family as a child following the outbreak of civil war.

They spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before moving to the United States in 1995, when Omar was 12 years old.

Five years later, in 2000, she acquired American citizenship at the age of 17, beginning a new chapter that would eventually lead her into public service.

She first established herself in Minnesota politics, serving in the state's House of Representatives before successfully contesting for a seat in the US Congress in 2018.

Her election was historic, making her the first Somali-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives.

Since then, Omar has emerged as a prominent Democratic voice, particularly on immigration, foreign policy and other major national debates.

Her latest win gives her another two-year mandate in Congress, where she will continue representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District as Democrats prepare to take charge of the legislature