Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley defeats Republican rival to retain Minnesota seat

Kenyan-born politician Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley has strengthened her position in American politics after securing another term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, winning a decisive re-election contest that saw her defeat her Republican opponent by more than 6,000 votes.

Momanyi-Hiltsley, who ran on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) ticket, received 9,852 votes, accounting for 71.8 per cent of the total, while Republican challenger Charlie Kistler garnered 3,840 votes, or 28 per cent, according to unofficial figures reported by Hometown Source.

Her victory in the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections guarantees her another two years representing Minnesota House District 38A, which includes Osseo and sections of Brooklyn Park.

Speaking after her win, Momanyi-Hiltsley acknowledged the difficult campaign period, disclosing that she and members of her team had endured personal attacks and attempts to discredit them.

“There is character assassination, people coming after us, talking all sorts of stuff. But we stuck it out,” she said.

Despite the pressure, the legislator said her team remained focused on reaching voters and securing another mandate.

The latest victory builds on the political breakthrough she achieved in 2024, when she became the first Kenyan-American elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She also made history as the first Kenyan-born immigrant to win a state-level political office anywhere in the United States, marking a major achievement for the Kenyan diaspora.

Momanyi-Hiltsley first secured the District 38A seat in November 2024 after defeating Republican candidate Brad Olson.

Her return to the legislature will see her continue serving residents when the new two-year term begins in January 2027, pending certification of the election results.

Her path to the November contest included a successful party primary in August 2026, where she defeated Wynfred Russell and Richard Klatte to earn the DFL nomination.

Kenyan-born legislator reflects on campaign challenges

Following her re-election, Momanyi-Hiltsley credited residents, volunteers and supporters for helping her retain the seat, describing their backing as an important part of her political journey.

She said the renewed mandate would allow her to continue addressing issues affecting families and communities in her constituency.

“You have sent me back to the Minnesota House! I am deeply grateful for your trust, your votes, and every volunteer and supporter who helped make this victory possible. Serving you is an honor, and I’m ready to keep working for our community,” she said.

Her campaign centred on several policy areas, including improving access to healthcare, protecting reproductive rights, firearm legislation and promoting equitable housing.

However, she admitted that the election campaign had taken an emotional toll on her and her team, with uncertainty surrounding their chances at different stages of the race.

“There have been sleepless nights. Long nights where we were like, are we going to make it through?” she said.

She attributed the outcome to the determination of voters and their willingness to participate in the democratic process.

“When we, the people, decide, when we, the people, put in the work, that’s when we, the people, decide that we are in it for the right reason,” she stated.

In the Minnesota legislature, Momanyi-Hiltsley serves on committees handling housing finance and policy, human services finance and policy, and legacy finance.

She pledged to maintain an open relationship with constituents during her next term, saying their views and concerns would remain central to her work.

“At the end of the day, it’s about you. It’s about listening to you. It’s about being open to the concerns of the people,” she said.

The legislator also recognised the role played by Kenyans in supporting her political journey, specifically acknowledging the community during her victory remarks.

“I want to give a shout-out to my Kenyan community,” she said.

The Kenyan-American community in Minnesota had another reason to celebrate after Samuel ‘Sam’ Mwangi won a special election for Champlin City Council Ward 4.

Mwangi emerged victorious in a four-candidate race organised to fill a vacant position on the local council.

His election will see him serve the unexpired portion of the term for two years, beginning in January 2027 and ending on December 31, 2028.

The win marked a turnaround for Mwangi, who had previously contested the same position in 2024 but lost narrowly to Tim LaCroix.

In that election, Mwangi received 1,294 votes, falling 47 votes short of LaCroix, who secured 1,341.

Before returning to the ballot, Mwangi had gained experience in local administration through his service on Champlin's Environmental Resources Commission, a position he had held since joining the body in 2021.

His campaign agenda included strengthening public safety, improving infrastructure, ensuring prudent management of public resources, increasing community participation and creating a supportive environment for local businesses.

Kenyan-linked politicians gain ground in America

Momanyi-Hiltsley's re-election and Mwangi's first electoral success were part of a wider showing by candidates with Kenyan connections in the November US elections.

The two were among three Kenyan-American candidates highlighted ahead of the polls, with Victor Jumah also seeking an elective position in Ramsey City Council Ward 3, where he faced incumbent Dan Specht.

Meanwhile, former Kenyan refugee Ilhan Omar retained her position in the US House of Representatives after winning another term in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before relocating to the United States in 1995.

Her re-election, alongside Momanyi-Hiltsley's continued presence in the Minnesota legislature, adds to the growing representation of politicians whose backgrounds are connected to Africa in American public office.