Hendon FC mourns Midfielder Ezekiel Williams, 26, after sudden death

English football club Hendon FC is mourning the sudden death of midfielder Ezekiel Williams, who died aged 26, just days after scoring his first goal for the team, forcing the club to postpone its scheduled cup fixture against Woodford Town.

Williams died on Tuesday afternoon, November 3, with the club describing his passing as a devastating blow to players, coaches, management and supporters who had come to know him since he joined in September.

In a statement, Hendon FC said it was deeply saddened by the loss, paying tribute to a player whose short time at the club had earned him the respect and affection of those around him.

Fondly known as Eze, Williams joined Hendon at the start of the 2026-27 season and had been working towards establishing himself as a regular presence in the midfield.

Although he had only been at the club for a few months, his character and attitude had quickly made him a popular member of the dressing room.

Hendon described him as a kind-hearted and generous person with a sharp sense of humour, adding that his commitment and willingness to work for the team were also becoming evident during matches.

"A humble, unassuming and generous individual with a razor-sharp wit, Eze joined the club in September and quickly established himself as a highly popular member of the dressing room and was beginning to carve a place for himself in midfield with a series of hard-working and selfless displays that summed him up as a person." Hendon FC said.

His death comes just 10 days after he reached a personal milestone by scoring his maiden goal for Hendon FC.

The midfielder found the back of the net against Jersey Bulls, marking his first goal since arriving at the club and adding to the promising start he had made during the 2026-27 campaign.

The achievement had offered a glimpse of his growing contribution to the team as he continued to fight for a regular place in midfield.

His sudden passing has now cut short what was shaping up to be an important period in his football career, leaving teammates and club officials struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Following the announcement, Hendon FC confirmed that its London Senior Cup encounter against Woodford Town, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, would not go ahead as planned.

The club said the decision was made to give players and members of the technical team time to grieve and process the shocking news before returning to competitive action.

The postponement also reflected the effect Williams' death had on the club, with management choosing to put the welfare of those affected first as they mourned their teammate and friend.

In a further gesture to honour his memory, Hendon FC announced that a fundraising campaign had been launched through GoFundMe.

The initiative is intended to give supporters, friends and members of the wider public an opportunity to contribute in Williams' memory.

The club shared details of the fundraising effort alongside its announcement, inviting those wishing to pay tribute to the late midfielder to support the campaign.

Hendon FC also sent its condolences to Williams' family, friends and everyone who had known him, acknowledging the pain caused by the loss of a young player who had become part of the club's close-knit football community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ezekiel's family, friends, and everyone who knew him at this devastating time. He will be very sadly missed by all of us at Hendon Football Club," the statement said.

The club concluded its message with a brief farewell to the midfielder, writing: "RIP Eze."

Although his time at Hendon FC was relatively short, Williams had already built strong connections within the team and was beginning to make his mark on the pitch.

His death at the age of 26 has left the club grieving a player whose determination, generosity and personality had made him a valued member of the Hendon family.