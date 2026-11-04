Sawe’s 1:59:30 marathon record gets global recognition ahead of Monaco awards

Sabastian Sawe’s remarkable achievement at the London Marathon continues to attract international recognition, with the Kenyan distance runner now in the running for the inaugural World Athletics Moment of the Year award.

The marathon star has been named among three finalists for the 2026 honour after becoming the first athlete to complete an official marathon in less than two hours, delivering a record-breaking performance that reshaped the limits of long-distance running.

Sawe secured his place on the shortlist after crossing the finish line in London in 1:59:30, setting a new world marathon record in the process. His performance made history and placed him among the most celebrated athletes of the season.

The nomination is another major recognition for the Kenyan, whose achievement has drawn attention to the country's strength in distance running and its continued contribution to international athletics.

He will, however, face competition from Botswana's men's 4x400m relay team, which secured a historic victory during the World Athletics Relays held in its home country.

Botswana's triumph was one of the standout moments of the season, giving the country a major achievement on the international stage and earning the relay team a place among the three contenders.

Britain's Josh Kerr is the other finalist after setting a world mile record of 3:42.66 in London. His performance added to the list of outstanding achievements recorded during the athletics season.

The three nominations also give Africa a strong presence in the inaugural award, with Sawe and Botswana's relay team representing the continent against Kerr.

World Athletics introduced the new category to recognise memorable moments that capture the excitement of the sport and leave a lasting impression on athletes, spectators and fans across the world.

Unlike awards that focus solely on individual athletes, the Moment of the Year honour celebrates defining occasions from the season, including performances that inspire audiences and generate widespread interest in athletics.

The three finalists were determined through a fan vote conducted on the official World Athletics application, allowing athletics followers to select the moments they considered most memorable.

The overall winner will be announced on November 29 during the World Athletics Awards ceremony in Monaco.

The ceremony will also feature other major honours, including the men's and women's World Athlete of the Year awards, Rising Star recognitions, Coach of the Year and the President's Award.